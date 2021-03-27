Shashi Tharoor admits error in Prime Minister Modi’s speech in Bangladesh





Shashi Tharoor said he didn’t mind admitting his mistake. Strong points He apologized for misunderstanding some of the PM’s views on the Bangladesh war

PM Modi is in Bangladesh on an official visit New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor apologized today for misunderstanding some of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s views on the war in Bangladesh. He admitted his mistake saying it was based on “browsing” the headlines and tweeted “sorry”. Thiruvananthapuram MP’s post came a day after he published another, hinting Prime Minister Modi had failed to recognize former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s role in liberating the East Wing of what was united with Pakistan until 1971. “I don’t mind admitting I’m wrong,” Tharoor wrote in today’s tweet. I don’t mind admitting I’m wrong. Yesterday, based on a quick read of the headlines and tweets, I tweeted “everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh”, hinting that arenarendramodi had failed to recognize IndiraGandhi. It turns out he did: https://t.co/YE5DMRzSB0 Sorry! Shashi Tharoor (hasShashiTharoor) March 27, 2021 Yesterday he posted a tweet with the following remarks: “International Education: Our Prime Minister is giving Bangladesh a taste of Indian ‘fake news’. The absurdity is that everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh.” His tweet was based on a report in which Prime Minister Modi allegedly said he organized a Satyagraha for the liberation of Bangladesh and was even jailed for it. “I was 20-22 years old when, along with my friends, I did Satyagrah for the freedom of Bangladesh. I had even been arrested for the same,” the prime minister said during his speech in Dhaka at the occasion of the 50th anniversary. of the nation. Others also drew inspiration from the Prime Minister’s statement. The claim that SOMEONE did satyagraha for the freedom of Bangladesh and was arrested is too ludicrous to require a rebuttal. https://t.co/yCDH20MtmG Srinath Raghavan (@ srinathraghava3) March 26, 2021 Bangladesh gained independence in 1971 after a brief war between India and Pakistan. The country is now celebrating the golden jubilee of its founding with Prime Minister Modi himself attending the debates in Dhaka. He is due to meet with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina today.







