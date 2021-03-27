Flight lands at Saidu Sharif airport after 17 years – Pakistan





SWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Friday that resuming flights to Saidu Sharif after 17 years was a government achievement because it was a long-standing desire of people in the Swat Valley.

He was speaking to elders in Swat after the inaugural flight landed at Saidu Sharif Airport in Swat. Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Communications Minister Murad Saeed, PIA General Manager Arshad Malik, Saleemur Rehman MP and Swat MPAs were present on the occasion.

In 1994, the airport was briefly seized by Tehreek Nifaz Shariat-i-Muhammadi, but security forces took control of it after a clash with the banned group. The airport was temporarily closed in 2002 when Pakistan International Airlines suspended flights. In addition, due to the insurgency in Swat from 2006 to 2009, the airport could not be made functional.

Following public demand, the federal government decided to reopen the airport in 2014; however, after a test flight the same year, the airport could not be made operational for unknown reasons.

KP chief minister says resumption of flights is a long-standing desire of people in Swat

The chief minister said that the opening of the airport would boost tourism throughout the Malakand division and create unlimited employment, trade and investment opportunities for the people of the division. Promoting tourism is one of the main priorities of the PTI government and the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said it was a historic day for people in Malakand Division, especially for Swat district which has been badly affected by terrorism, floods and earthquake. This is another promise kept by the PTI government, he said, adding that the government is opening new spots in Swat and other districts of the Malakand Division to promote tourism.

The chief minister said that the runway at Saidu Sharif airport will soon be extended to provide more facilities at the airport. An Austrian investor chose Swat to create a ski village of hundreds of houses that will promote international ski tourism and sports here.

He said that the completion of the first phase of the Swat highway has already had a positive impact on tourism, while its second phase, from Chakdarra to Fatehpur Madayn, would open the entire Swat valley to tourism and trade. . He said Prime Minister Khan would be invited to the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase II of the Swat Highway.

A mega cable car project will be launched that will help tourists enjoy the dazzling beauty of Kalam in Swat, Kumrat in Dir Upper and Matakhaist in Chitral, he said, adding that the completion of a highway from Chakdara to Chitral and Shandor would boost tourism. in the region and make the districts of Dir Lower, Dir Upper and Chitral a hub for tourism, trade and investment.

CM Khan said a project worth Rs 14 billion to lift water from the Swat River to the town of Mingora would be completed with the help of the Asian Development Bank (AfDB) to resolve the problem of drinking water in the region. He said work on several megaprojects was underway while many more were in preparation, including a 300MW hydropower project at Balakot.

The chief minister also planted a tree to officially kick off a spring tree planting campaign as part of a 10 billion tree project in Swat.

Federal Ministers Ghulam Sarwar and Murad Saeed and PIA CEO Arshad Malik also spoke.

Flight to South Africa

For the first time, PIA on Friday operated a direct flight to the South African city of Johannesburg with the Pakistani cricket team on board.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said the Pakistani cricket team and other officials aboard the PIA flight had departed for Johannesburg. Flight PK-6721 will reach its destination after 11 hours of travel.

The spokesperson said it would be the first PIA flight to land on South African soil.

Mohammad Asghar in Rawalpindi also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn on March 27, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos