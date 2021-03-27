Chronology of rice import plans held by Jokowi until June

Related debate rice imports 1 million tonnes fell after President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) confirmed that no imported rice would enter Indonesia until June 2021.

Previously, various parties had divergent views regarding the importation of one million tonnes of rice. In fact, what made the difference of opinion even sharper over the urgency of rice imports came from other government agencies itself.

Here is the timeline of the rice import plan until Jokowi finally opens his vote:

March 4, 2021

Initially, the project to import 1 million tons of rice appeared in the presentation of the coordinating minister of economic affairs Airlangga Hartarto. In order to maintain the stability of domestic food supply and price in the midst of a pandemic, efforts are needed to import rice up to 1 million tonnes. The import of 1 million tonnes of rice is divided into two 500,000 tonnes in the form of public rice reserves (CBP) and an additional 500,000 tonnes according to Bulog’s needs.

In his presentation to the Ministry of Commerce working meeting, Airlangga said that each year the rice stock at Bulog should be kept within the range of 1 to 1.5 million tons. For this reason, additional imported rice is needed, as Bulog’s uptake of unhulled rice will not necessarily meet its target, even if currently it is still entering the main harvest period. Meanwhile, Bulog’s rice intake target is equivalent to 900 thousand tons of rice during harvest from March to May 2021 and 500 thousand tons from June to September 2021.

“Food products are important, providing 1-1.5 tons of rice,” Airlangga said in his presentation on Thursday (4/3/2021).

The same was conveyed by the Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi. According to Lutfi, this rice import will be used as iron stock or as a commodity stored at Bulog as a reserve and is still there.

“So it can’t be affected by harvesting or anything, because it’s used to iron stock, was agreed and ordered. The time, the place and the price are in my hands, ”he explained.

March 8, 2021

A few days later, the national rice entrepreneurs immediately made their voices heard. According to the president of the Association of Rice and Rice Farmers (Perpadi), Sutarto Alimoeso, the harvest season this time can make rice stocks plentiful, with the potential of up to 14 million tonnes. Once added rice imports, the price of unhulled rice and rice in the regions may decline with the main harvest period.

“Based on the data for the next 2 months, there will be a harvest that will reach over 14 million tonnes in January-April. This means that there will be a surplus of around 4 million tonnes over the next 2 months. coming months, “he said in a written statement on Monday (08/03/2021).

For this reason, he hopes the government will effectively absorb grains and rice, which are currently in abundance to ensure the market is guaranteed. Because, at this time only in some areas, the price of unhulled paddy and local rice has been negotiated at less than Rp 4,000, the impact is that farmers do not benefit from the results.

March 15, 2021

Shortly thereafter, the IV DPR RI Commission immediately invited the Ministry of Agriculture with Perum Bulog to discuss the issue of food stocks before Ramadan and Lebaran 2021. One of the topics discussed was of course the stock of rice.

During the meeting, Perum Bulog director Budi Waseso or colloquially called Buwas said his party might not need to import the million tonnes of rice previously allocated by the government. This is because, according to local rice entrepreneurs, the harvest season is considered sufficient for national rice stocks in one year.

According to Buwas, this year there is no setback for the harvest season like last year. The harvest period this year is in March-April, so the estimate, Bulog can absorb up to 390,800 tons of CBP rice.

So far, Bulog’s rice stock has reached 883,585 tons, comprising CBP rice up to 859,877 tons and commercial rice with 23,708 tons. This means that after the main harvest, Bulog’s stock of CBP at the end of April was over 1 million tonnes of rice and this amount had already reached CBP per year, so imports of rice were no longer needed.

“In principle, we prioritize domestic production for CBP, although we have the task of importing (rice) 1 million, we will not necessarily achieve it because we always prioritize domestic production, which peaks from March to April, “Buwas said in a hearing with Committee IV of the Indonesian Parliament on Monday (3/15/2021).

Buwas clarified that Bulog had always imported stocks of rice from 2018. Out of the total purchases of 1,785,450 tonnes of rice, 275,811 tonnes of rice remained that had not been distributed. Of this quantity, 106,642 tonnes was rice of reduced quality.

This is where the debate on rice imports 1 million tonnes started to heat up. See the next page.