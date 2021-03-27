Boris Johnson to make important announcement as lockdown simplifies | Politics | News

Boris Johnson addresses UK a year after first lockdown

Boris Johnson will urge people to stay safe as the stay-at-home advice officially ends, allowing friends and families to meet outside. The next step in the Prime Minister’s lockdown easing roadmap for England will see the return of the rule of six and two households able to mix outdoors and in gardens. And in another boost, it was reported yesterday that ministers are considering ambitious plans to allow Britons to go on holiday abroad this summer.

The easing of the rules Monday is a perfect time, with temperatures expected to rise next week to as high as 24 ° C (75 ° F). Sunshine and lighter evenings will provide a welcome boost after months of confinement. The prospect of barbecues in the gardens and picnics in the parks could now become a reality before the Easter weekend. Mr Johnson will use a Downing Street press conference on Monday to outline the easing of the measures. The Prime Minister will unveil the government’s new slogan “Take the Next Step Safely” which will replace the “Stay at Home” order. He will remind people to stick to ‘Great Britain’ until new restrictions are lifted on April 12. But ministers are reportedly looking for ways to allow Britons to spend summer vacations abroad.

Reports say they are studying a three-tier travel system. This would involve countries grouped into three Covid zones. Arrivals from so-called green countries, where vaccination rates are high and virus cases low, would require virtually no restriction other than a lateral flow test. Amber countries would likely require negative polymerase chain reaction tests before travel and some form of quarantine, as well as a lateral flow test on arrival. But hotel quarantine rules would continue for all Red List nations. Airline bosses and the travel industry are excited about the plan and hope it will finally get global travel back on track in time for the July rush. Mr Johnson is set to announce the findings of the Global Travel Taskforce after Easter.

Discussions with popular tourist destinations in Europe, such as Spain, Greece and Portugal, are ongoing. It comes as new figures show the UK continues to win the battle against the coronavirus as the vaccine rollout continues. Government data up to March 25 shows 32.3 million hits have been given in the UK so far. Of these, 29.3 million were first doses and three million were second doses. While the number of Covid infections has peaked at nearly 6,000 per day, the number of hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline.

Another 70 people have died within 28 days of testing positive yesterday, bringing the UK total to 126,515, according to government figures. Monday’s changes will allow groups of up to six people, from any number of households, or any size group of up to two households, to congregate in parks and gardens in England. This ends the “stay at home” order, but people are encouraged to stay where possible. Outdoor sports facilities are also expected to reopen, and organized sport for adults and children can return. Babysitting and supervised outdoor activities for all children will also be permitted. Stores, hairdressers, nail salons, libraries, outdoor attractions and outdoor hospitality places such as beer gardens may reopen from April 12 at the earliest.

In a further step towards freedom, retailers will be able to open until 10 p.m. starting April 12, with the government extending shopping hours in a bid to energize Main Street after months of closure. Wales will lift its demand to ‘stay local’ today. In Scotland, the order to ‘stay at home’ from the country is to be withdrawn on April 2, with the Scots being asked to ‘stay put’ instead. As restrictions loosen, many people are expected to drink alcohol to enjoy with friends and family in parks and private gardens. Richard Lim, managing director of Retail Economics, expects a “significant” increase in alcohol purchases. He said: “We would expect there to be a significant increase in the demand for alcohol and barbecues as families seek to get together and friends seek to hang out in their outdoor spaces when there is. has the rule of six.