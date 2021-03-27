Erdogan: Turkish prosecutor takes action against Charlie Hebdo for caricature

Turkish prosecutor takes action against ‘Charlie Hebdo’ for Erdogan cartoon
| Reading time: 2 minutes
A front page of the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo” showed a caricature of Turkish President Erdogan last year. Today, a Turkish prosecutor is calling for up to four years’ imprisonment for the author of the drawing and for three publishers.
WA Turkish prosecutor takes action against four representatives of the French satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo” in a cartoon by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to the state-run Anadolu news agency, on Friday he called up to four years in prison for the cartoonist and three editors for “insulting” the president.
The publication of the cartoon last October had further worsened tensions between Paris and Ankara.
The cartoon on the cover of “Charlie Hebdo” showed Erdogan in boxer shorts with a can of beer, lifting the skirt of a veiled woman with the words “Ooh, the prophet” and exposing his bare buttocks. Erdogan spoke of a “disgusting attack” at the time.
In his indictment, the prosecutor called the drawing “vulgar, obscene and defamatory”. It does not in any way fall under freedom of expression or freedom of the press. For a trial, however, the indictment must still be formally accepted by a court.
The international organization Reporters Without Borders accused Turkey on Friday of wanting to extend its censorship to other countries.
Dispute between Erdogan and Macron
Tensions were sparked last year by statements by French President Emmanuel Macron after an Islamist attack on a teacher near Paris who showed Mohammed the “Charlie Hebdo” cartoons in his classroom. In the name of press freedom, Macron defended the republication of the cartoons of Muhammad by Charlie Hebdo.
A law with which Macron intends to step up action against Islamists after the attacks in Paris and Nice and limit the influence of Turkey and other countries on French mosques has also drawn strong criticism. A few days ago, Macron warned Turkey against attempts to interfere in next year’s presidential election – in Paris there are fears Erdogan may call on voters of Turkish descent to vote against Macron .
