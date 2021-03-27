Voting Rights: How Trump’s Election Fraud Became Law in Georgia





Republicans didn’t like the 2020 election results, so in Georgia they changed the rules to try to prevent that from happening again. It’s the first presidential battleground to change election laws since the election, but it’s unlikely to be the last, with Arizona and others already considering their own restrictions.

When the pandemic blurred restrictions on when and where Americans could vote, and a president who had run a race helped spark a massive increase in voter turnout, Republicans lost two Senate seats in what had long been a GOP stronghold and voters turned the state election votes over to President Joe Biden.

To their credit, after the election, Republican leaders in the state of Georgia backed the results and stood up to Trump, drawing his moaning criticism on Twitter and dismissing his ridiculous claims that the election was rigged and the Democrats had stolen it. Now, however, Georgia’s Republicans, led by Gov. Brian Kemp – who faces his own re-election campaign in 2022 – have acted decisively to protect themselves against voter fraud, they bravely said they did not have took place less than six months ago.

This story is repeating itself in swing states across the country. The Republican governor of Iowa has already signed a law. Arizona lawmakers are considering a series of bills.

Every vote counts when the margins are as close as they were in key states in recent elections.

New restrictions echo old restrictions

Kemp ignored alarmed warnings from black state leaders that the new voting restrictions were echoes of a racist past.

In the South, where taxes and testing once prevented black Americans from voting, this 21st century new form of disenfranchisement is hastily enacted to make voting more difficult.

Republicans argued that the new law would give more integrity to the system and give Georgians confidence in the electoral process.

But after multiple accounts of the 2020 results and audits in key countries revealed no fraud, it’s also true that what rocked the GOP’s confidence in Georgia more than anything was the loss of Trump. .

Amazing time to admit there was no fraud

While Georgian lawmakers have acted to address the misperception of electoral fraud, those who pushed electoral fraud have faced threats in court.

Lawyer Sidney Powell, who presented the most vocal and false fraud allegations in 2020, faces a massive libel lawsuit from election infrastructure company Dominion Voting Systems, which operates in Georgia in 2020.

Powell has repeatedly insisted on the myth of voter fraud as a fact on the airwaves and in the courts after the election, but facing the Dominion lawsuit she said in a filing that “reasonable” people would not accept. his statements as “facts” because the legal process had not yet taken place.

Separately, Dominion sued Fox News this week, seeking $ 1.6 billion in damages for pushing the same story.

“Fox sold a bogus story of voter fraud to serve his own business purposes, seriously injuring Dominion in the process,” Dominion wrote in his lawsuit. “If this case does not reach the level of defamation by a broadcaster, then nothing is right.”

Even Fox hosts want to move on. When Trump attempted to repeat the fraud allegations on Fox News on Thursday, he was interrupted by host Laura Ingraham.

“Speaking as a lawyer, we are not going to question the past,” she told the former president.

There will be more lawsuits

Voting rights groups are already challenging the new Georgian law.

But the courts – and in particular this new Supreme Court – have shown little appetite to overturn the way states want to run their elections.

In the case of Georgia, it will be a question of whether the state can take control of the elections to local electoral councils and defrock the official voters of the state set up to oversee the elections, giving power to the up to officials appointed by the state legislature controlled by the GOP.

“This is truly a takeover on the part of the Legislature and is, again, very dangerous for democracy and any perception of fairness,” said Andrea Young, head of the Georgia American Civil Liberties Union. , in the last episode of CNN’s Politically Sound podcast. Listen. Subscribe.

Georgia’s bill did not go as far as some activists feared. Republican lawmakers have scrapped proposals to curb the Sunday vote, a direct attack on voting campaigns often carried out by black churches.

A proposal to require an excuse to vote by mail was also deleted.

After voting to expand the weekend vote, Kemp and other Republicans are now saying the bill will actually expand access to polls.

He sets up roadblocks for voters. But opponents point to other new restrictions and argue that Republicans clearly hope there will be fewer black and brown voters in the years to come.

“It’s like the Christmas tree of gifts for the removal of voters,” Democratic state senator Jen Jordan said Thursday before the bill was passed.

Measurement:

Shorten the period for requesting and returning ballots by mail. Include identity requirements for absentee voting, which adds a new hurdle for people voting by mail Previously, ballots were verified using signature verification and no fraud occurred. detected in Georgia Limit access to ballot boxes for absentees, while codifying their use and mandating at least one in each county. Make it illegal to distribute food and drink to voters online, which is specifically aimed at curtailing the efforts of participation organizations.

What the president can do

Biden said he would do whatever he could to fight voter suppression during his first White House press conference on Thursday.

“What worries me is how anti-American this whole initiative is. It’s sick. It’s sick,” he said, adding that Republican voters he speaks to would reject the proposals.

“I’m not talking about the elected officials. I’m talking about the voters. The voters. And so I’m confident that we can stop this, because it’s the most pernicious thing. Jim Eagle.”

But Biden will not yet approve of reinterpreting Senate rules so that a majority of 51 Democrats can pass a massive Senate voting bill.

It is also not clear that there are 50 Democrats who support the Democrats’ proposal for an update to the voting rights law.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose vote would be required, released a statement Thursday questioning elements of the bill passed by the House, which in addition to mandating minimum access to polling stations in each state, would take the power of state legislators to draw congressional districts. .

“Passing legislation of this magnitude on a partisan basis may generate short-term benefits, but will inevitably only exacerbate the distrust millions of Americans have in the US government,” Manchin said in a statement.

That leaves Democrats focused for now on fighting Bill Georgia and its clones in other states in court. They will argue that while America’s representative democracy is supposed to allow all eligible to have a say in choosing their government, making it harder to vote is an attack on that idea.

The question is whether a justice system with a large number of Republican-appointed judges will agree – especially after the Supreme Court, which ignored Trump’s fraud allegations, created the environment that drove to this crushing of more restrictive laws when it ended the protections created by the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act.

The end of this story is far away.

