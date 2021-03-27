Minister Basuki asked Jokowi to build Balekambang Park as Javanese cultural center





Merdeka.com – The Minister of Public Works and Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimoeljono paid a working visit to Solo City on Saturday (27/3). A number of programs have been carried out, notably in Taman Balekambang, Pasar Legi and the Semanggi region. During a visit to Balekambang Park, Basuki had time to remember, because when he lived in Solo from 1980 to 1984, he often watched Srimulat broadcasts. Even had time to sing a song called “Turi-Turi Putih” with the players of Balekambang kethoprak. Basuki said his arrival was ordered by President Joko Widodo. He was ordered to revitalize the historic park into a center of Javanese culture. His party will start working on the revitalization of Balekambang Park next year. “The president ordered me to establish a Javanese cultural center. I want to translate the order, what is the spirit of it,” Basuki said. According to Basuki, it was not easy to translate the order. Balekambang Park, he said, was not only a place of entertainment, but also a tourist destination with natural nuances. So that he takes care to translate it, because the park is an open space for the public, for the community. “You have to be careful to design, revitalize. It is impossible to change this magnificent botanical area. Parks like this don’t exist in other cities, they’re hard to find, ”he explained. Basuki said it was much easier to build bridges and toll roads than it was to revitalize cultural centers. “This is culture, there has to be a meaning. If there is no meaning, it will be mistaken for an incident. We have to have a discussion with cultural observers,” he said. . Basuki admitted that he could not confirm the budget that would be prepared, considering that further coordination with the mayor of Solo was still needed regarding the design of the revitalization. “Later, there is a ‘master plan’ that has to be studied, the consultation with the tutor as well. Talking about culture is not easy,” he said. Basuki added that from 1980 to 1984, he often watched Srimulat in Balekambang. At that time, he was doing a water survey in Solo, Gemolong, and Wonogiri. It also has a mess around the location. “If you finish coming in from the field, keep coming here,” he said. Solo mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who accompanied Basuki, said there would be further discussions regarding the revitalization plan. “Nantilah, this is only the first visit,” he concluded. [did]







