Soon a penalty point system for traffic violations: IGP – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The driving license of traffic violators would be suspended under the penalty point system, which is on the anvil, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameelur Rehman said on Friday.

Speaking to a press conference, he said that a license holder would receive 10 points at the time of license issuance and their deduction would begin with the commission of traffic violations. The license would be considered suspended after deducting all 10 points, he added.

The initiative aims to reduce traffic violations in the federal capital. He praised the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) for ensuring a safe road environment in the city through inclusive measures.

He referred to the online appointment system, which was launched by the ITP to facilitate the issuance of driver’s licenses to motorists following the coronavirus restrictions. He said smart driver’s licenses were issued by the ITP to curb the doctored licenses.

Modern technologies are adopted by ITP to fully facilitate citizens, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khans’ vision of digital Pakistan, IGP said, adding that special teams would be formed to patrol highways and link roads. connecting the residential sectors to the main avenues. .

The initiative aims to respond to any untoward incidents on the roads, he added.

About 13 speed cameras have been installed on the city’s main arteries to control speeding violations, the IGP said, adding a campaign Safe roads for organized traffic would also be launched to educate citizens on the highway code in order to reduce the accident rate.

Initially, training would be launched with 12 vehicles and 14 motorcycles on the main avenues. ITP has developed a new strategy for the traffic management system to reduce road accidents.

As part of the new strategy, teams comprising 211 officers were formed and provided 52 motorcycles and 44 vehicles. They would perform two-shift tasks in addition to their routine work, he added.

The Special Public Service Vehicle (PSV) squads will perform tasks in Faizabad, Pirwadhai, Bhara Kahu, Aabpara, Khanna, Islamabad Chowk and Karachi Company, he said. The Eagle Eye team would report violations to the nearest law enforcement unit through covert surveillance so that effective action can be taken.

A rapid response team has been formed to resolve chronic traffic issues such as lane violations, parking, and rush hour. The IGP said the 1915 aid unit was fully operational, urging motorists to contact it in the event of an emergency or vehicle breakdown.

Seven Fitness Squad vehicles were attached to the environment department to control pollution in the city which would also verify the routes. So far, ITP has issued 187,586 challans to drivers for various traffic violations.

Chief Superintendent of Traffic Police (SSP) Farrukh Rasheed said a Munazim Traffic campaign, Mehfooz Sarkain was being launched in the capital. Part of the day-to-day duties, 52 motorcycles, 44 patrol cars and 211 ITP officers / officials will be deployed for the campaign to ensure strict enforcement of the highway code.

The task force, consisting of seven vehicles and 18 officials / officers, will check intra-city public service (PSV) vehicles, violating prescribed routes, charging additional fares, overloading and misbehaving with passengers, said the SSP. The team will check / monitor all roads in the PSV and take action against offenders.

The Line Patrol Unit, consisting of 12 vehicles, 14 motorcycles and 26 officers / officials, will patrol the Islamabad highway from Rawat T-Cross to the Faisal Mosque. Mr Rasheed said he would ensure smooth traffic on all major highways, especially by monitoring discipline of heavy traffic lanes and motorcyclists.

The Eagle Eye team, made up of nine officers, will work on seven major pedestrian bridges in Islamabad to get a bird’s eye view of the traffic on the roads. Each official will have a wireless set to communicate a message to the next duty agent to stop and check the offending vehicle.

The rapid response team, consisting of one vehicle and 12 motorcycles, will work during peak hours to ensure smooth traffic at points of congestion. Two ITP assistance units will be permanently in a mobile position on the expressway and on the Srinagar highway to assist road users facing any mechanical problem in their vehicles.

The SSP said 10 speed cameras are already operating on the roads to monitor speeding, adding that ITP officials will also be deployed for better enforcement in the red zone, police checkpoints and sensitive areas. .

Posted in Dawn on March 27, 2021

