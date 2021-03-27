President points out that no rice imports have entered Indonesia so far





We know that almost in the past three years we haven’t imported rice. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has assured farmers that Indonesia will not import rice, at least until June 2021. “I assure you that until June 2021, no imported rice will enter our country,” the president said on Friday in a video uploaded via the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel. Several parties, including the secretary general of the Indonesian Democratic Wrestling Party (PDIP), Hasto Kristiyanto, opposed the government’s plan to import 1 million tonnes of rice. Hasto had argued that importing rice would only benefit foreign farmers. “We know that almost in the past three years, we haven’t imported rice,” the president said. He admitted that there had been agreements with Thailand and Vietnam for the importation of rice. “It will only serve as a reserve stock due to the pandemic, which is full of uncertainties. I stress once again that the rice did not enter (Indonesia), ”he said. He also assured that the National Logistics Agency (Bulog) will absorb the farmers’ rice. He said he had tasked Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati to help provide budgetary funds for the purchase of rice from farmers. “I know we are entering harvest season and the price of farm rice is lower than expected. Therefore, I call for (an immediate end) to the debate on importing rice, which can bring down or fall the price of farm rice, ”he said. Earlier, the Minister responsible for the coordination of economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, had hinted that the import of one million tonnes of rice in 2021 was under discussion. Of this total, 500,000 tonnes were to be set aside for government rice reserves and 500,000 tonnes to meet Bulog’s needs. Rice stocks must be maintained as the government needs large quantities of rice for social assistance during the public activity restrictions (PPKM), he said. (INE) Related news: No rice imports if stocks are sufficient: KSP Related News: DPD Chief Opposes Harvest Time Rice Import Policy EDITED BY INE

