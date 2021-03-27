Boris Johnson ‘failed to fish like Ted Heath’ as ​​Prime Minister ‘sacrificed British waters’ | UK | News





The Prime Minister’s lack of action to protect UK fisheries was similar to that of his predecessor who took Britain into what was then the European Economic Community (EEC), they were told. Expres.co.uk. Mr Heath, who ruled the country with the Tories from 1970 to 1974, ‘traded’ fishing waters for the ‘brilliant new’ European common market, said Barrie Deas, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organizations (NFFO). Many identified his signing of the Accession Treaty in 1972 as the source of the fishing disturbance.

Drawing a parallel between the state of the industry then and now, Mr Deas said Mr Johnson’s failure mirrored that of Mr Heath and that the government was responsible for the crises in the ‘industry. When asked who was responsible for the current situation, he replied, “This is the top of the government: the decision has been made to sacrifice the fishery in order to secure a trade deal. “This is in the hands of Boris Johnson and his best advisers. “What we found difficult to accept was that the Prime Minister and senior cabinet officials, including the chief negotiator, had all given assurances that the fishery would not be sacrificed in the same way as it was in 1973 for other national objectives – that in some respects it had a special status. “ The expression used by one of the advisers was that the fishery had a “ philosophical level of protection ” – meaning it is not just another service that has been affected by Brexit. “They said it had been linked to an asymmetric and exploitative relationship with the EU from the start, and that this was an opportunity to break free from it. “Of course, that didn’t turn out to be the case.”

When the UK, and other countries like Denmark, Norway and Ireland, considered joining the EEC in the early 1970s, fears of a ‘gold rush’ from their waters followed. The Norwegian public voted against the idea in part on this issue. While many in the UK were worried, critics of Mr Heath say he sidestepped popular resistance to the government’s “uncertain” and “flawed” line on fishing by lying. A 1971 white paper said Britain would seek to change EU fisheries policy. Still, behind closed doors, the UK’s negotiating chief relented – but the House of Commons was “reassured that nothing substantial or long-term had been ceded” according to the Daily Telegraph. JUSTIN: Viruses on the back! UK Covid Alert Level dropped from 4 to 3

In 1983, when the common fisheries policy was adopted, it introduced the management of European waters by assigning each state a quota for what it could catch. This was based on a predetermined percentage of the total fishing opportunities. The formula – “relative stability” – was based on each country’s historical fishing activity prior to 1983 and was one of the most controversial parts of UK policy.

He has seen foreign vessels increase their fishing activity in UK waters in an effort to secure more of these fish in perpetuity. While the fishery had its biggest political cover in decades under pressure from Mr Johnson for a Brexit deal, it came back empty-handed to the industry. The Prime Minister has agreed to a five-and-a-half-year adjustment period during which 25% of EU vessel rights will be transferred to the UK before further negotiations on quotas. He has since vowed to prepare British fishermen for “El Dorado” by 2026. Many fear it will turn into Mr. Heath’s failed “10-year waiver” promise.







