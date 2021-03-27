China’s bold economic plans and modest goals

Author: Bert Hofman, NUS East Asian Institute

The annual gathering of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) was held in March, at the usual time this year. Premier Li Keqiang’s speech and government documents presented showed confidence in past achievements. China’s handling of the pandemic and its status as the only major economy to record positive GDP growth in 2020, at 2.3%, topped the list.

Despite the cheers, the indicative growth target for 2021 was only a modest over 6%. This target would not require much growth until the end of 2021 due to the sharp decline in GDP in early 2020. Li Keqiang argued that the target is not low and that this year’s goal is to consolidate China’s economic recovery. Setting dramatically different growth targets from year to year would only disrupt market expectations, he said.

GDP growth itself was de-emphasized in the 14th Five-Year Plan (FYP). Unlike in the past, no GDP growth target during this period of the plan has been presented. Instead, the plan announced that an annual target would be developed each year depending on the situation.

Macroeconomic policy for 2021 must be consolidated. The budget deficit as a percentage of GDP will target some 3.6 percentage points below that of the 2020 budget, going from a budget deficit of 11.4% of GDP to 7.8% of expected GDP. The deficit reduction is less pronounced compared to the 2020 result, estimated at a deficit of 9% of GDP because last year’s budget was under-spent.

The title number of the budget speech suggests more modest consolidation, from 3.6% of GDP in 2020 to 3.2% this year. But that number has little to do with the government’s overall fiscal stance. The convoluted budget structure with four separate budgets does not help communicate political messages.

Li Keqiang also announced a monetary policy that keeps overall financing in line with nominal GDP growth, unlike last year, when this growth was expected to be significantly higher than previously observed levels. Monetary policy will be less expansionary, and China’s total debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to move sideways after increasing by nearly 25 percentage points in 2020.

The 14th FYP discussed and approved at the NPC focuses on the new concept of dual circulation development. President Xi Jinping first presented this idea at a political bureau meeting in May 2020. opinions differ on the implications.

Double circulation, according to Vice Premier Liu He, underlines internal circulation by increasing domestic demand, strengthening national supply chains and promoting local innovation, while always seeking to further open up and reform supply. This has already arrived during the last decade.

Tensions with the United States and the post-COVID-19 global economic outlook have heightened the perceived need to move towards a dual-flow approach. It can be seen as a risk management strategy in case the external environment deteriorates further. The 14th FYP also included goals on food and energy security. We will prioritize domestic dissemination, Li Keqiang said in his government work report. One concern is that the dual circulation in the hands of local officials across China might simply become import substitution.

A critical link in the strategy is consumer demand. China’s high savings fueled a high rate of investment, but intermediation through the banking system piled up debt. High investment was also associated with inefficiency and waste. Greater consumer dependence (and less savings) is then the key, but the 14th FYP offers little to address this. Pension and social protection reforms, better health insurance and more equal development, as announced, could help, but are also difficult to do.

As part of this strategy, China has announced its intention to rely more on local innovation and aims for fundamental technological breakthroughs, an area currently more dependent on foreign knowledge. It was in the area of ​​technology that Chinese companies were most vulnerable to actions taken by the U.S. government as part of the Trump administration measures that have yet to be reversed by the Biden team.

The 14th FYP strives to reduce technological dependence. Although the target for increased spending on research and development is modest, with growth of 7%, the plans are not. More details are expected to follow in the next medium and long term plan for science and technology 202135, but the 14th annual exercise is filled with initiatives and programs to strengthen research and development.

These include the creation of new national laboratories and the improvement of existing national laboratories in critical areas, support for the development of science and technology platforms in regions such as Beijing, Shanghai and the region of China. large bay, the creation of technological and enterprise development centers, the promotion of innovative talents, the encouragement of the immigration of scientists and catalyze the technological cooperation of enterprises.

The plan also increases spending on basic research for a long time a weak point. By the end of the 14th FYP, China intends to devote 8% of its research and development activities to basic research, compared to 5.5%. This is only about a third of the share that the United States and South Korea spend on basic research and half of that of Japan.

The sectors in which China seeks to promote innovation have not changed much since the Made in China 2025 initiative. There is no doubt that the plan will receive headwinds, but the wind of industrial policy is building. to tour around the world. The United States is now actively promoting a return of critical supply chains and the European Union seeks to relaunch its integrated circuit production. This is an area where China can claim to have set global standards.

Overall, the two sessions confirm that the focus of China’s economic policy is to improve the quality of growth and manage risk rather than maximize growth. Dual circulation is the new strategy that is expected to get China there, while basic research capabilities and consumer demand are likely to remain bottlenecks for some time.

Bert Hofman is Professor of Practice and Director of the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore.