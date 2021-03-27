Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jeshoreshwari Orakandi visit to Modi temples in Bangladesh, day 2





Image source: ANI PM Modi offers prayers at Jeshoreshwari temple Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at a Matua temple in Orakandi, Bangladesh, the birthplace of the Hindu mystical figure and spiritual guru of the Matua community, Harichand Thakur. Modi, who wore a mask, offered prayers at Harichand-Guruchand temple, where he was greeted with “Dhaak, Shankh, Ulu” according to local rituals. Orakandi is the home of hundreds of members of the Matua Hindu community, many of whom are residents of West Bengal. Prior to his visit, Modi had stated that he looked forward to his interaction with representatives of the Matua community in Orakandi, from where Sri Sri Harichand Thakur spread his pious message. Analysts said Modi’s planned temple visit had political significance at the time of the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal. Earlier today, the Prime Minister also visited the centuries-old temple of Jeshoreshwari Kali in the village of Ishwaripur in the southwestern Bangladesh district of Shatkhira on the border with India. Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, was greeted in the traditional way upon his arrival at the temple. Inside the temple, Modi, who wore a mask, offered prayers and sat on the floor as the priest recited the religious texts. According to Hindu mythology, Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple is one of 51 Shakti Peeth, scattered across India and neighboring countries. Records suggest that a Hindu king installed the temple in the 16th century. Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Modi said on Thursday that he looked forward to offering prayers to the goddess Kali at the Jashoreshwari Kali temple located in the village of Ishwaripur in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira, which borders West Bengal. The Hindu community and temple authorities with government support redecorated the temple ahead of Modis’ visit. The last time Prime Minister Modi visited Bangladesh in 2015, he offered puja at Dhakeshwari temple in the nation’s capital. Bangladesh has taken additional security measures for the visit of the Indian Prime Minister following protests by some leftist and Islamist groups. In 2016, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said its latest vital statistics report showed the country’s total population to be 15.89 crore at the end of 2015, the number of Hindus hitting 1.70 crore in the predominantly Muslim country. Modi also visited the “Mausoleum of the Father of the Bangabandhu Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman” in Tungipara of Gopalganj District. Bangladeshi authorities renovated the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit. Before leaving for Bangladesh, Prime Minister Modi tweeted that he was looking forward to offering prayers to the goddess Kali in the ancient Jashoreshwari Kali temple. Dedicated to the goddess Kali, Jeshoreshwari Kali temple is a famous Hindu temple located in Ishwaripur – a village of Shyam Nagar, Upazila of Satkhira. The second temple, located in the Orakandi of Gopalganj, is the home of hundreds of members of the Matua Hindu community, many of whom are residents of West Bengal. “I am particularly looking forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community in Orakandi, from where Sri Sri Harichandra Thakur ji spread his pious message,” Prime Minister Modi said in a statement on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangladesh on Friday for a two-day visit to the country, his first tour to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak last year. He was received by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Latest news from India







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos