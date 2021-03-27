Celebration of National Nyepi Day at Prambanan Temple, Jokowi Present Virtual





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi and the Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas will deliver a virtual speech at the height of the Dharma Santi celebration. National Nyepi Day will be held in the courtyard of Prambanan Temple, Yogyakarta, on Saturday March 27, 2021. Minister of religion Ruby Cholil Qoumas Said, the celebration of Dharma Santi, Saint Nyepi Day, Saka New Year 1943, this time is the right time to implement the teachings of Tri Hita Karana which are characteristic of Hinduism in Indonesia. The minister of religion said that in Hinduism there is also a teaching of “tat twam asi” which means “I am you must inspire each other to respect, be harmonious and tolerate each other”. Inspired by the teachings of the “tat twam asi”, he continued, Hindus should treat others without distinction of religion, ethnicity and social class in an equitable manner, without any discrimination. “I think this is the very essence of religious moderation whose roadmap has been finalized by the Ministry of Religions (Kemenag) and will become a benchmark for social life throughout Indonesia,” Yaqut said in a written press release, Saturday March 27, 2021. Yaqut said that Hindu teachings which firmly hold noble culture should also be a source of inspiration to preserve the nation’s noble heritage, historical relics such as the temples in Java, especially the Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta. “I am sure that if the Prambanan temple is maintained and at the same time used as a place of ritual, spiritual and cultural activities, two benefits will be obtained, namely the preservation of cultural heritage and also an increase in tourist visits”, at -he told me. The Director General of Hindu Community Guidance at the Ministry of Religion, Tri Handoko Seto, said that the significance of Tri Hita Karana in the celebration of the holy day of Nyepi is not only to draw closer to God but also to maintain human relations. Not only that, Tri Hita Karana also aims to glorify nature by giving it a break to organize its balance. “Nyepi must inspire us all to draw closer to God, asking God to solve the nation’s current problems,” said Tri Handoko Seto. Dharma Santi activity The celebration of Nyepi New Year in 1943 at the Prambanan temple was organized by the General Directorate of Hindu Community Guidance of the Ministry of Religion in collaboration with the Indonesian Hindu Dharma Center Parisada and the provincial government from the special region of Yogyakarta. Activities are carried out online via zoom and offline while maintaining strict health protocols. The Deputy Governor of DI Yogyakarta Paku Alam X is to go to the courtyard of the Prambanan temple. Dharma Santi, which Jokowi will attend virtually, is a gathering or gathering event to be able to forgive each other for mistakes and strive not to make mistakes in the future. Dharma Santi is part of the sad dharma or the six ways of the people Hindu to spread the teachings of dharma or religion. DEWI NURITA Read: Nyepi Day, Jokowi urges people to give up revenge and anger







