PM Modi offers prayers at the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh

Text size:

A-

A +

DhakaPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in the village of Ishwaripur in southwest Bangladesh and announced that India will build a multi-purpose community hall for the faithful.

Modi, who covered his face with a mask, was greeted in the traditional way upon his arrival at the temple.

Inside the temple, Modi offered prayers and sat on the floor as the priest recited the religious texts.

“Feeling blessed after praying at Jeshoreshwari Kali temple, Modi tweeted after offering prayers at the temple in southwestern Shatkhira district on the border with India.

“PM @narendramodi places the handcrafted Mukut on Ma Kali. Gold plated silver mukut. Handcrafted for three weeks by a traditional craftsman, ”Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Speaking outside the temple, Modi said he prayed to the goddess Kali to free the human race from COVID-19.

Noting that a large number of devotees across the border and from Bangladesh visit during Maa Kali mela ‘at the temple, Modi said that a community hall is needed which should be multi-purpose so that when people come here during Kali puja, it is useful to them too.

Modi said India will build a multi-purpose community hall in the temple.

“It should be useful for social, religious and educational events for local people. Most importantly, it must serve as a shelter for all during disasters like cyclones. India will carry out construction work. I express my gratitude to the government of Bangladesh who wished us good luck for this, said Modi.

According to Hindu mythology, Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple is one of 51 Shakti Peeth, scattered across India and neighboring countries. Records suggest that a Hindu king installed the temple in the 16th century.

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Modi said on Thursday that he looked forward to offering prayers to the goddess Kali at the Jashoreshwari Kali temple located in the village of Ishwaripur in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira, which borders West Bengal.

The Hindu community and temple authorities with government support redecorated the temple ahead of Modi’s visit.

The last time Prime Minister Modi visited Bangladesh in 2015, he offered puja at Dhakeshwari temple in the nation’s capital.

Bangladesh has taken additional security measures for the visit of the Indian Prime Minister following protests by some leftist and Islamist groups.

Modi, who is traveling to Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the coronavirus outbreak, attended celebrations for the country’s golden jubilee of independence on Friday, the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu ‘Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka.

In 2016, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said its latest vital statistics report showed the country’s total population to be 15.89 crore at the end of 2015, the number of Hindus hitting 1.70 crore in the predominantly Muslim country.

Read also: No Bangladeshis, no Pakistan, no terrorism. Why Modi-Shah BJP changed his poll pitch

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram