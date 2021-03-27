Lutfi hands over his body, Buwas opens up, Jokowi raises his voice





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Government policy, which plans to open up to 1 million tonnes of rice imports this year, has generated controversy. Until finally President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) calls for an end to the debate so as not to further lower the price of grain for farmers. The rice import policy was first known through the presentation of the Minister for the Coordination of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, when he was a speaker at the national working meeting of the Ministry of Commerce (Kemendag). At that time, Airlangga only said that the government should maintain a stock of rice in Bulog of 1 to 1.5 million tonnes. However, his presentation explained that efforts to fill the stock included rice imports. Also Read: Buwas Openings: Rakortas Does Not Mention Rice Imports Until Stock Is Not Enough In its presentation, the government will pursue two policies for the supply of domestic rice, after the PPKM rice social assistance program (bansos) and to anticipate the impact of floods and the Covid-19 pandemic. First, by importing 500,000 tonnes of rice for Government Rice Reserves (CBP) and an additional 500,000 tonnes based on Bulog’s needs. Second, with the absorption of unhusked rice by Bulog with a target equal to 900,000 tonnes of rice during the main harvest in March-May 2021 and 500,000 tonnes in June-September 2021. “The government considers food to be important. So one of the important things is the supply of rice with a stock of 1 million to 1.5 million tons,” Airlangga said at the national meeting of the ministry of Commerce 2021 Thursday (03/04/2021). Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Muhammad Lutfi said the import was intended to increase rice reserves or iron stock to ensure that supplies are maintained. This stock will only be issued in case of urgent need such as social assistance or market operations for price stabilization. “(Imports) is part of a strategy to ensure stable prices. Believe me, the government has no intention of destroying farmers’ prices, especially during the harvest season,” he said. he said at a virtual press conference on Monday (3/15/2021).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos