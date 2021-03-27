Beijing and Ankara will not support US hegemony

Editor’s Note: Seymur Mammadov is director of the international expert club EurAsiaAz and editor-in-chief of the Azerbaijani news agency Vzglyad.az. The article reflects the views of the author, and not necessarily the views of CGTN.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi traveled to Ankara, where he met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During the meetings, Wang made a number of important statements on Sino-Turkish relations. This confirmed once again that the Sino-Turkish partnership was growing stronger against the backdrop of aggressive Western policies towards China, Turkey and Russia.

Beijing looks forward to Ankara’s understanding and support on issues affecting China’s main interests, including the situation with its Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The US and EU continue to pressure China, using in their rhetoric a far-fetched story of Uighur rights violation in Xinjiang, periodically making new claims in this regard against Beijing.

China is lifting the region out of poverty, building infrastructure to improve the economy and providing Uighurs with a decent education, thus countering extremism in the region.

“Speaking of the Xinjiang issue, its essence lies in the fight against terrorism and separatism,” Wang said during a meeting in Ankara with his Turkish counterpart Cavusoglu. He expressed the hope that the Turkish side will continue to provide China with support and understanding on issues affecting its key interests and causing serious concern.

As noted by the Turkish President, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and China, and Ankara attaches great importance to the development of relations with Beijing, resolutely opposes any form of terrorism and hopes to strengthen ties.

Over the past 10 years, relations have reached the level of strategic partnership, and Turkey is gradually becoming China’s window in the Mediterranean. Thus, China has become Turkey’s second importing partner after Russia. The alignment of the Turkish economy with the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is growing exponentially. From 2016 to 2019, 10 bilateral agreements were signed between Turkey and China.

During this period, a sum of 3 billion dollars was invested in the Turkish economy by China. When the value of the lira fell more than 40% in 2018, the National Industrial and Commercial Bank of China granted the Turkish government $ 3.6 billion in loans for ongoing energy and transport projects. In addition, Beijing now allows Turkish companies to use the Chinese yuan for trade payments, another step in deepening bilateral cooperation.

Recently, there have been changes in the development of bilateral relations. Turkey bought the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine despite pressure from some opposition parties and protests by Uighurs in Turkey. President Erdogan has even been accused of negotiating with China to extradite Uighurs in exchange for the COVID-19 vaccine.