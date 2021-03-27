Politics
Beijing and Ankara will not support US hegemony
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (2nd from right) sees graphics on Turkey’s vaccination program in Ankara, Turkey, March 25, 2021. / Chinese Foreign Ministry
Editor’s Note: Seymur Mammadov is director of the international expert club EurAsiaAz and editor-in-chief of the Azerbaijani news agency Vzglyad.az. The article reflects the views of the author, and not necessarily the views of CGTN.
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi traveled to Ankara, where he met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During the meetings, Wang made a number of important statements on Sino-Turkish relations. This confirmed once again that the Sino-Turkish partnership was growing stronger against the backdrop of aggressive Western policies towards China, Turkey and Russia.
Beijing looks forward to Ankara’s understanding and support on issues affecting China’s main interests, including the situation with its Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.
The US and EU continue to pressure China, using in their rhetoric a far-fetched story of Uighur rights violation in Xinjiang, periodically making new claims in this regard against Beijing.
China is lifting the region out of poverty, building infrastructure to improve the economy and providing Uighurs with a decent education, thus countering extremism in the region.
“Speaking of the Xinjiang issue, its essence lies in the fight against terrorism and separatism,” Wang said during a meeting in Ankara with his Turkish counterpart Cavusoglu. He expressed the hope that the Turkish side will continue to provide China with support and understanding on issues affecting its key interests and causing serious concern.
As noted by the Turkish President, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and China, and Ankara attaches great importance to the development of relations with Beijing, resolutely opposes any form of terrorism and hopes to strengthen ties.
Over the past 10 years, relations have reached the level of strategic partnership, and Turkey is gradually becoming China’s window in the Mediterranean. Thus, China has become Turkey’s second importing partner after Russia. The alignment of the Turkish economy with the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is growing exponentially. From 2016 to 2019, 10 bilateral agreements were signed between Turkey and China.
During this period, a sum of 3 billion dollars was invested in the Turkish economy by China. When the value of the lira fell more than 40% in 2018, the National Industrial and Commercial Bank of China granted the Turkish government $ 3.6 billion in loans for ongoing energy and transport projects. In addition, Beijing now allows Turkish companies to use the Chinese yuan for trade payments, another step in deepening bilateral cooperation.
Recently, there have been changes in the development of bilateral relations. Turkey bought the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine despite pressure from some opposition parties and protests by Uighurs in Turkey. President Erdogan has even been accused of negotiating with China to extradite Uighurs in exchange for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) chats with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, March 25, 2021. / Chinese Foreign Ministry
The charges stemmed from delays in the delivery of the first batch of vaccine, which coincided with China’s ratification of the May 2017 bilateral extradition treaty at the end of December. But Erdogan has been publicly vaccinated with China’s COVID-19 vaccine, proving to the world not only its safety and effectiveness, but also his intention to further deepen his relationship with China.
Progress in bilateral cooperation is being observed not only in the fight against the pandemic, but also in the field of rail transport. In December 2020, the first freight train from Turkey to China arrived at its destination. The train took off from Istanbul on December 4 and, in a two-week journey, crossed two continents, two seas and five countries, covering a total distance of 8,693 km, after which it reached the Chinese city of Xi’an.
From December to date, several container trains have already left Turkey to China, and Beijing, in turn, has also sent a number of freight trains to Istanbul. The exchange of goods by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is undoubtedly one of the most efficient and rapid routes of the BRI program, which implements the ancient Silk Road routes of Asia to Europe and which, in fact, are undisputed for the countries. There is no doubt that the exchange of goods along this transport route will only increase.
For Turkey’s ruling elites, China represents a serious geopolitical alternative to Western partners. Western countries are increasingly thinking about finding mechanisms that would force Turkish leaders to embark on a path of further “democratization”.
The mutually beneficial development of economic and trade relations is conditioned by the political demands of the EU and the United States, which Turkey does not intend to meet. Economically prosperous China, a country with an actively growing market, appears to be a good alternative for Turkey.
But there is another important reason for the deepening of the partnership which, with the coming to power of Joe Biden, will contribute to the rapprochement between Ankara and Beijing.
Neither the Turkish nor the Chinese leaders intend to support the hegemony of the United States and to adapt to the international order based on the institutions created by the West. The two countries have the right to follow their own path and are determined in this to develop bilateral cooperation in order to succeed.
