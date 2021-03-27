The case of the disorder lawyer who had Trump’s inconvenience syndrome





[**]Gov. Michael Dunleavy and former Chief of Staff Tuckerman Babcock have asked a judge to dismiss the case brought against them by a former pot state lawyer whose resignation was accepted early in Dunleavy administration in 2017.

[**]In a case filed today, the governor’s lawyer and his former chief of staff said Elizabeth Bakalar, the former deputy attorney general, had been rightly released. Bakalar claims to have been fired because of her blogging activity, in which she writes “on politics and childishness”.

[**]Childhood is perhaps too kind a word.

[**]According to the court file on Friday, Bakalar wrote about things like her “personal strategy” for “weekday work poop,” and explained the courage it took for her to deal with the “foul slime of paper.” toilet wadding and pissing and sh[**] in portable toilets. She was worried that the pharmacist might think she was a walking sexually transmitted disease. In her own words, she wrote, “I write about Donald Trump’s farts, nipples, cheetos and tan spray for viral tweets, shares and laughs.”

[**]She didn’t just write about farts. She used her blog to urge Justices Joel Bolger and Peter Maassen to retain her services, she described her affection for Senator Lisa Murkowski and she called Rep Don Young “Alaska’s State Fossil and Resident Balcony Muppet.”

[**]She congratulated former Lieutenant Governor Byron Mallott, who resigned in disgrace, for “forever ha[ving] an inspiring word to share. “

[**]The high-ranking state lawyer had particular anger for President Donald Trump, who she said made her stomach sick and “incredibly sad.” According to the court document, Bakalar obsessively posted comments to Twitter about Trump on election day 2016 and wrote: “If this country elects Trump as president, he deserves everything he gets, and the others who repudiated him go into the abyss ”.

[**]As it became clear that Trump had won, Bakalar posted that “America just sent the whole world a dick pic” and “Sad! Unbelievable! Disaster! USA is big f[**ked!”

[**]She wrote that, based on her expertise as a lawyer, no decent lawyer would represent Trump in Nevada.

[**]And when Trump was declared the winner, Bakalar vote that she cried because she knew when she went into work that morning there were people there who had voted for Trump.

[**]At that point Bakalar started writing about Trump all the time. In 301 of her posts on social media, she wrote of Trump, calling him names like “Cheeto Satan.”

[**]“Before Trump I wrote a lot more about parenting. Now I feel compelled to write about Trump so that. … if the sh[**] hits the fan my kids will have a contemporary Handmaid’s Tale style record of What the F ** k You Did to Us.

[**]She wrote: “Our POTUS is an obviously delusional, possibly senile, sociopath, traitor, semi-literate, lewd oligarch who shears the Constitution into red, white and blue confetti like Edward Cheeto-Hands with the help of Congress, all under the leadership of a repulsive alcoholic with rheumatic eyes who rightfully wants to destroy democracy and perpetuate the race of masters.

[**]It should be noted here that Donald Trump is a well-known teetotaler and can be a lot of things, but is not an alcoholic.

[**]Bakalar was emerging as a Twitter celebrity in Alaska and across the country among those who thrive on hatred for Trump and Republicans in general.

[**]Then something happened. A member of the public complained about Bakalar’s messages. The Justice Department refused to take action, and Bakalar said the complainant was a “wingnut stalker. [who] tried and failed to get fired for criticizing Donald Trump as if Alaska was a Communist Russia with no First and Fourteenth Amendments, I was only encouraged to criticize him more, as often as possible.

[**]And that’s what she did. Blogger Juneau was obsessed with Trump during his presidency.

[**]She wrote about Trump’s’ dick ‘and said Trump should’ send Satan a photo of his dick at 1 a.m. and ask him if [he]can descend to hell for a loot appeal.

[**]”Dick” was a favorite word and appears in over 160 of his writings. She also regularly called the people of the Nazis.

[**]The governor’s case says that the separation from state service for Bakalar in 2017 hinges on a question: Should the people of Alaska accept legal advice “from a lawyer who publishes almost daily on sex, feces and politics? The answer is no.”

[**]As an employee at will, Bakalar could be released at any time. All can. Last month, the Public Safety Commissioner was kicked out.

[**]In a general note to all similar employees at the start of the Dunleavy administration, Tuckerman Babcock, then Dunleavy’s chief of staff, requested that people submit their resignation letters or send a note that they wanted to stay with the new administration. This has been characterized by the mainstream media as an oath of loyalty.

[**]Bakalar, who now serves as Bethel City Prosecutor, was hired by the State Law Department in 2009 and, two years later, was assigned to represent electoral matters for the Elections Division, where she managed the requests for initiative, the contestations of the ballot, the candidate. and voter eligibility and compliance with federal voting requirements. She has also provided advice and drafted legislative and regulatory texts. She was a lawyer 5 when she left the public service.

[**]Bakalar was the person calling for balls and strikes on all election matters in Alaska, where 53% of voters voted for Trump, while his own statements show utter contempt for anyone who voted for Trump.

