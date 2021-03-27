



Italic: Pakistan murdabad

Schrödinger’s dove

Farrukh Khan Pitafi

The writer is an Islamabad-based TV reporter and tweets @FarrukhKPitafi

An article on international relations should not begin with an illustration drawn from quantum mechanics. But it will become perfectly clear to the reader in the following paragraphs that there is no other way. Most of you should be aware of the theoretical experiment called Schrödinger’s cat. For those who don’t, I seek your indulgence.

In 1935, physicist Erwin Schrodinger used the case of a hypothetical cat to explain his thoughts on quantum superposition to Einstein. A cat and a vial of poisonous gas protected from the cat’s reach are enclosed in a steel box, with an automatic trigger mechanism that may or may not release the gas. Until the box is opened and the result is found, for the experimenter, the cat is both dead and alive. Hence the quantum superposition.

Now, in this thought experiment, replace the hypothetical cat with the universal symbol of peace – a metaphorical dove. This idea was sparked by the debate surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulating the Pakistani people on their national day. This letter did not materialize as a void. Just a few days ago, Modi wished the Pakistani Prime Minister a speedy recovery from the Covid infection in a tweet. After a two-year hiatus, the Pakistani team was already in India to discuss the Indus Water Treaty dispute settlement. And in February, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both sides contacted and issued a statement pledging to strictly abide by all agreements and ceasefires along the Line of Control (LoC). . In the meantime, we have heard speeches from the Prime Minister and the Chief of the Army at the Islamabad Security Dialogue (ISD).

The last bit is a constant. Pakistani leaders have tirelessly extended the hand of friendship to India. On the Indian side, however, the response has been incredibly capricious since India decided to cut its democratic nose for despite the Pakistani face and elected Modi. Since then, the dove of peace has been caged in the steel box with a vial of poison gas and an automatic trigger mechanism, dead and alive simultaneously.

The commentary on recent developments is remarkable to say the least. Immediately after the DGMO speech, as I pointed out at the time, the Indian media went berserk. More than usual. India’s Ajit Doval, he asserted, in an unparalleled display of state sense, had succeeded in this diplomatic coup through continued engagement in the back channel. Perhaps he came here looking for the downed F-16 and met his counterpart. When democracy dies, all you have to do is glorify ordinary mortals in power.

Then came Bloomberg’s story about a diplomatic push led by the UAE. And recently another on a UK sponsored return channel between the two countries. Reports are everywhere. I am sure that all the countries which are most interested in this issue would very much like the two to make peace. In fact, I know for a fact that the United States, China, Russia, United Kingdom, Turkey, the Arab world, Europe, the ASACR countries especially Afghanistan and even the one that will remain unnamed, all want this. But what do these two want?

This, of course, is not our first rodeo. Throughout my life, I have heard the “good news” from the two countries working on peacebuilding. It invariably starts with a few Confidence Building Measures (CBMs). Then a sports diplomacy in which Pakistan is expected to start the match. Then the media create the hype. The leaders of the two sides meet. Then, their teams enter into a structured dialogue. Then a press conference with one or two leading questions from Muhammad Saleh Zaafir or Muhammad Hanif Khalid. After agreeing on almost everything else, when it comes to Kashmir and recently Siachen, the talks collapse. When India does not want to speak, a terrorist attack one way or another emerges and talks go out the window. I am not claiming that every attack that takes place is a false flag operation. I don’t have all the facts to do this. All I do is study the context, the immediate background, the atmosphere, who wants what and who wins what in the end in depth. To you, this may sound like conspiracy fiction. For me, this is a lived reality.

But what has changed this time? The nature and quality of CBMs. In the past, it was about creating a real climate of cordiality. Cultural exchanges, improvement of visa policies, release of cage fishermen and gradual easing of tensions thanks to the visits of trade, media and religious delegations. The discussions on Indus water and the DGMO hotline have been a constant part of the bilateral architecture, apart from the CBMs and the structured dialogue. Now they are not. Modi himself does not understand the slow but steady dance of peace. Sometimes his government meddles with unnecessary warnings and newly added red lines, compromising any diplomatic leeway, sometimes he does things like reaching Lahore out of the blue to attend the wedding ceremony of the granddaughter of the former Prime Minister. How is this diplomacy? In fact, questions of diplomatic niceties like wishing a colleague in bad weather or congratulating a country on its national holiday now amounts to building confidence. Note that while Modi, with all of his learning disabilities himself wrote this tweet and the letter, he has my sympathies for the hard work that must have gone into it. I can see him with pen and paper agonizing for hours on end to find the right words, spill over dictionaries, write and delete unnecessary lines. But something tells me, he didn’t. And on our side, the CBM involves all the leaders who constantly signal the desire for peace at the top of their voice.

Do not mistake yourself. I am a pacifist. The said dove. But it is too little to continue. The start of talks on talks that may or may not lead to another round of talks that may or may not seriously address one of the real issues does not inspire confidence. The Modi government, because of its mastery of all modes of social control, can resuscitate in the blink of an eye the so far defunct peace group in India. But on the day those comments dominated media discourse at home and abroad, a viral video on social media showed a BJP-allied RSS moron beating a poor Muslim in New Delhi to the ground and asking him to say, “Pakistan murdabad ( death in Pakistan). ”I think the message was loud and clear.

I promise I’ll go out of my Sunday best and dance the conga, if you insist, when the time for peace comes. Until then, allow me humbly to suggest that you stop declaring victory without opening the steel box in which the pacifist voters of India and Pakistan sit, in a quantum overlay, both dead and alive. . It’s not funny, you know.

