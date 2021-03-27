Taking nanoscale steps to explore CBMs with Pakistan – the New Indian Express





A short message of greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his counterpart Imran Khan to mark Pakistan Day added small, positive gestures from both sides to reduce friction since their armies announced the ceasefire. fire along the line of control. The fact that no shots have been fired through the LoC since the joint declaration of February 25, making it the most peaceful four weeks in more than five years, indicates a mutual desire to make the border quiet. . But the real test will come when the snow melts and the terrain becomes ripe for pushing terrorists through the LoC to J&K.

At present, the terrorist launch pads on the Pakistani side are completely intact, according to the chief of the army, General MM Naravane. If and only if the infra-terrorist is dismantled, will the recent conciliatory statement by Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, burying the past and moving forward, be of value. As Modi said in his letter, “an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative … for cordial relations with the Pakistani people”.

For much of Imran’s tenure as head, the two heads of state have not been on good terms, one reason being his inflammatory rhetoric vilifying Modi and his party. He no longer speaks that language. On the BJP side, demonizing Pakistan to scramble a cocktail of nationalism in the run-up to the current state polls is largely lacking. Going forward, bringing bilateral diplomacy down to the high commissioner level – demoted following India’s end of Kashmir’s special status last August – would be an important confidence-building measure.

There has been much speculation as to why Pakistan softened its approach, with reports suggesting the UAE was the facilitator. Plus, as the Global Financial Action Task Force takes a deep breath, the pressure on Islamabad to clean up its act to get foreign aid is very real. Another reason is its readiness for the power play in Afghanistan if an interim government is formed, as suggested by the United States. As for India, it is naturally suspicious. But J & K’s restoration to full normalcy and the announcement of an election could open the wider window of opportunity.

