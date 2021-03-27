Story behind a Hindu temple in Bangladesh where PM Modi offered prayer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Jashoreshwari temple in Satkhira district in Khulna division in Bangladesh on Saturday.

In a video shared by DD News, PM Modi was greeted with aarti and tilak. As he made his way to the temple premises, the Indian Prime Minister was greeted by saankhodhoni (blowing conch shells) and ulludhoni. He then adorned the idol of the goddess Kali with a crown, shawl and garland of flowers. Later, PM Modi sat down to recite sacred hymns and bowed his head before the deity. The Prime Minister was at the Jeshoreshwari temple for more than 15 minutes.

(Video courtesy: Youtube / DD News)

The story of Jeshoreshwari temple in Sathkira, Bangladesh where PM Modi offered prayers

“SHAKTI: 51 Sacred Peethas of the Goddess” delivered published by Rupa Publications and written by Dr Alka Pande tells the rich history and legacy of the iconic temple of Jashoreshwari. Chapter 9 of the book reads as follows:

“Part of pre-partition Bengal, parts of Bangladesh have a deep devotion to the Great Goddess. A small town with bustling street markets, narrow winding streets, street stalls and shops Kirana, Jessore or as it is colloquially called, Joshor is the quintessential image of life in Bangla. Jessore is not the kind of town that can be mistaken for a tourist favorite; it is however a transit point between Khulna and the Indian border at Benapole.

The city itself offers a picturesque geography to explore and a fine sample of the culture of the local HS proletariat. Most visitors who come to Jessore appreciate the many archaeological sites, including the remains of Chanchara Rajbari, the Kali Mandir, and the Dargah DE Ghazi Kalu. Among the most interesting relics in the regions are the remains of King Mukut Roy’s palace, dating from the 12th century and the residence of Nawab Mir Julma, which, in comparison, is slightly younger, having been built around the 17th century. .

While each of these sites offers an experience of the many religions, rulers and communities that have had their impact on the culture of Bangla, many visit this part of the country for the Jashoreshwari Devi Shakti Peetha. It is found in the village of Ishwaripur in Shyamnagar of Satkhira and is believed to be the Peetha which is believed to be where the left palm of the Devi is located.

Jashoreshwari Temple is an ancient site built in the 15th century under the patronage of the ruler of Jessore, Maharaja Pratapaditya. If the legends are to be believed, it is said that one day Maharaja Pratapaditya was surveying his kingdom, as was the practice among royal leaders at that time to understand problems, trials and tribulations of their people, he discovered a ray of light. of light emanating from a woody bush. When the Maharaja went to find the source of the light, he found a piece of stone carved in the shape of a human palm.

The Maharajas’ advisers told him to create a shrine for the carved stone as it was to be Devi’s blessing for him to find it. Maharaja Pratapaditya, who was a worshiper of the goddess Kali, built the Jashoreshwari Devi temple. Since Jashoreshwari Kali is known as the goddess of Jessore and the city bears her name, an ode to the Mahakali form of the divine goddess or Shakti, the temple was built by the Brahmin architect Anari. He built a 100-door temple for the Jashoreshwari Shakti Peetha.

Over time, it has been modified by both Laxman Sen and Pratapaditya. At the end of the 13th century, Laxman Sen made some changes to the structure. After the war and civil unrest in 1971, large parts of the temple collapsed. Now, when one visits the Jashoreshwari Peetha, the most important structures of its architecture are the pillars. A notable part of the remaining structure is the large covered rectangular platform that forms the Nathmandir and was erected next to the main temple where the shrine rests. It is from this point that the face of the Goddess can be seen.

The Jashoreshwari Peetha has been described as the lotus-shaped hand of the goddess; the Bhairava that protects her is Chanda. Since this is where Devis’ hand is placed, it is believed to be a place of immense spiritual power as it is with her hand that the goddess bestows her gifts. It is through the Abhaya mudra of her hand that she removes all fears and darkness. There are regular puja held on Saturdays and Tuesdays in the temple, which is usually done in the midst of a local gathering of worshipers from neighboring villages and towns.

Jashoreshwari Shakti Peetha is open to everyone, despite the many sectarian divisions in the faith. Each year the temple is visited by thousands of pilgrims who gather from all over Bangladesh and beyond, from the Indian subcontinent. The temple has an annual Kali Puja which is celebrated with much pomp and reverence. The temple-worshiped Kali Mata is known to absolve the egos of his devotees, rid them of their sins and the maya or illusion of their existence, and grant them the ultimate goal of salvation or enlightenment.

The form of Kali worshiped here is unique; its fierce form, its fire, is directed inward, burning the ego and the impurities of the spirit. It is the peetha which represents the spiritual journey from the atman to the parmatman. Jashoreshwari Devi, who is the “all bearer,” the “all producer,” provides us with the unshakeable foundation on which to build our enlightenment. Kali Puja takes place during the months of Navratri in Mas Ashwija, or the month of October.

There is also a rather popular mela or fair that takes place every year in the temple complex to celebrate the benevolence of the goddess. Families, pilgrims and tourists gather from all over, dressed in their finery to celebrate the Goddess, bring their most sincere prayers to her feet, and hopefully return with her blessing and guidance.