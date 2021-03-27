Dead like a dodo, PDM gets an indecent funeral





ISLAMABAD:

The battle lines have been clearly drawn as harsh statements are given publicly by the two main opposition parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Party. of the Pakistani People (PPP).

Although a ceasefire between the two biggest opposition parties has been announced, it apparently failed to save the six-month-old 10-party-anti-government alliance, which now appears to be “dead.” like a dodo ”.

In-depth talks with lawmakers on both sides suggest the PPP seems all set to part ways with the PDM – and PML-N – allowing Prime Minister Imran Khan to have the final say.

Lawmakers have been contacted following the appointment of PPP’s Yusuf Raza Gilani as Senate Leader of the Opposition, hours after he submitted his candidacy. The PML-N wanted the coveted post for their senator, saying the issue was decided at an earlier PDM meeting.

“The PDM is as dead as a dodo, the PPP has decided to go alone through the ‘mother of all agreements’ and the PML-N is left behind, all alone, holding the baby with the bathwater” , a PML-N senator said on condition of anonymity.

Publicly, the PDM is still intact, but the growing differences between the two largest opposition parties have sounded the death knell for the anti-government alliance. “The PDM is now dead and today he received an indecent burial,” said Senator PML-N.

According to Senate rules, a period of two weeks after the election of the Speaker of the Senate is provided for the tabling of documents for the position of Leader of the Opposition. March 26 was the last filing date for the application.

Senator PML-N asserted that the majority of the PDM supported the PML-N but that the “PPP bypassed it”. Admitting that the strategy of a common struggle against the PTI was now in ruins, the senator declared: “It was always a case of power politics. [PPP] vs popular politics [PML-N]. “

“The PPP has played on both sides of the wicket,” he said, adding: “[PPP] has now preferred to position itself for a substantive role in the next round of elections, in 2023, with a “soft induction” into the current power structure, according to the rules of the game set by the establishment.

The lawmaker admitted that the problem with the PML-N strategy was that it did not have a ‘plan B’ and that it was a fact that the party had woken up with a rather crass shock – having been politically foiled. by former President Asif Zardari and his son. Taking an extreme approach, he added, was another fault of the PML-N leadership.

A PPP senator, while revealing the other side of the story, said that PML-N lawmakers were publicly “lying” that the PML-N had given the office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate to the PPP. he asked for it.

“Zardari Sahib tried to reach Nawaz Sharif but Ishaq Dar told him that no discussion could take place on the issue,” the PPP lawmaker revealed, adding that all the PML-N did was that he finalized the name of Senator Azam Nazir Tarar for the niche; informed the PPP and began the process of tabling documents in the Senate two days ago.

The PPP leader said the party leadership had registered their protest against Tarar’s appointment, but the PML-N leadership argued that “this is a settled matter for us and we cannot talk about it”.

The leader of the PPP added that “the future of the PDM is in their [PML-N] hands, but one thing is clear: things will not continue if they continue to dictate to us. We are neither fools nor ready to obey orders ”.

The senator, while referring to the opposition leader of the PML-N in the National Assembly and chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), said that the PML-N cannot have all three offices in parliament, especially when they closed the doors to the discussion on the leader of the opposition in the upper house of parliament.

In response to the statement by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal that the PPP found the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senators more trustworthy, the lawmaker said the PPP had the votes to secure the post of leader of the opposition even without the independent deputies from Balochistan. .

The lawmaker pointed out that the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the National Awami Party (ANP) as well as independent senators from former federally administered tribal areas (Fata) supported the PPP with a group of four senators formed by the Senator Dilawar.

Against the argument that the PPP cut into the opposition alliance, the lawmaker said that the PPP did not question the motives, when the Chaudhrys of Gujrat negotiated a major deal between the government and the opposition. which paved the way for senatorial elections in Punjab without a vote.

Prior to the Senate poll, the Chaudhrys – Shujaat Hussain and Parvaiz Elahi – had used their experience and contacts across party lines to ensure that each party gets its fair share in the Senate polls of the largest province in the country. “We [PPP] never qualified the agreement in Punjab of assembly and we made no allegations ”, concluded the legislator.

