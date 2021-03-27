Boris Johnson: Bristol’s ‘kill Bill’ protest violence is ‘shameful’ | Bristol





Boris Johnson has condemned the scenes of violence in Bristol as shameful, after a protest against a new police bill on Friday evening resulted in clashes between protesters and police. The protest was against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give police greater powers to curb protests, and initially drew around 300 people before crowds surpassed 1,000 . Police officers in Avon and Somerset said glass bottles, bricks and eggs were thrown at the officers. Fireworks were also launched into his mounted division, according to the force, with a horse smeared in paint. Ten people were arrested, three of whom were also arrested during similar protests last Sunday. Our officers should not be faced with bricks, bottles and fireworks being thrown at them by a mob determined to commit violence and damage property, the prime minister tweeted. Johnson added that the police and the city had my full support. <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Shameful attacks were carried out on police officers in Bristol last night.</p><p>Our officers should not have to face the fact that bricks, bottles and fireworks are thrown at them by an intentional mob with violence and causing property damage.</p><p>The police and the city have my full support.</p><p>– Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) <a href="https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1375741247470632960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 27, 2021</a></p></blockquote><p> <br /> <br /> <gu-script>iframeMessenger.enableAutoResize ();</gu-script>“> Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was disgusted by the scenes, describing the protesters as thugs who only wanted to stir up trouble. I have no doubt that the silent and law-abiding majority will be appalled by the actions of this criminal minority, she said. The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill would give the police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on peaceful protests, including those they deem too noisy or harmful to the community. Those found guilty under the laws would face fines or even jail time. Critics argue that it violates the right to free and peaceful expression. Superintendent Mark Runacres said the force expects more protests in the coming days, saying more protests are of concern to us. As of Monday, changes in the legislation will hopefully allow us to collaborate effectively with the protest organizers, which we have always done before before changes in the law regarding Covid regulations stop this, a- he declared. Before the arrests, demonstrators could be seen dancing despite heavy rains and distributing flowers. Rows of police officers and vans blocked Bridewell Police Station from protesters, after it was destroyed by protesters last Sunday. About 3,000 people witnessed what started out as a peaceful march but turned into a riot, with around 500 people marching on the station. Police came under fire this week when they retracted, saying two police officers suffered broken bones in the riot. Twelve people were arrested in connection with the Sunday incident, and 15 others for a later protest on Tuesday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos