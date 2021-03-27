Biden invites Putin and Xi Jinping to climate summit, will they agree?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – US President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have been invited to the remote climate summit to be held on April 22-23. This was revealed by a State Department official to reporters on Friday (3/26), as quoted by CNBC International, on Saturday (3/27/2021). Biden told reporters he did not directly invite Putin or Xi, but said all world leaders “knew they were invited” to the summit, a meeting the United States hosted to advance. global efforts to reduce climate-changing fossil fuel emissions.

The White House then released a list of 40 world leaders invited to the summit, including Xi and Putin. Biden said he spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday and with EU member states on Thursday. The White House has prioritized speaking to leaders of allied countries close to the United States before visiting China and Russia. The government plans to unveil new carbon emissions targets at the summit, which will be held remotely on April 22 and 23. Biden has vowed to hold talks on climate change during his campaign and through an executive order in January. The summit takes place ahead of the UN’s global climate talks in November in Glasgow, Scotland. The United States is the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, after China. Russia is the fourth largest emitter. It is unclear whether Russia and China will accept summit invitations or are interested in cooperating with the United States to reduce emissions. The White House says it wants to work with Russia and China on climate change even as tensions between countries increase in a number of other areas. The Biden administration has repeatedly identified Beijing and Moscow as major threats to US national security. The Barack Obama-era administration has pledged to reduce U.S. emissions by 28% from 2005 levels by 2025, but former President Donald Trump has halted federal efforts to meet that goal. The Biden administration is expected to introduce more stringent targets the country must meet by 2030. The summit comes as Biden pledges to shift the U.S. economy towards clean energy and cut emissions from coal, natural gas and oil. Biden brought the United States back into the Paris climate agreement in January after Trump said in 2017 he was withdrawing the country. Biden said the United States would re-commit its treaty-based emissions reduction targets and lead efforts to help other countries renew their own targets. President Biden also pledged to put the United States on a path to zero carbon energy production by 2035 and net zero emissions by 2050. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos