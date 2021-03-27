Shashi Tharoor admits mistake, apologizes for criticizing Prime Minister Modis Bangladesh’s speech





Congressman Shashi Tharoor took to the microblogging site Twitter on Saturday to admit that he had made a mistake in commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on Bangladesh. Tharoor tweeted that his response to the Prime Minister’s views on the Bangladesh war was based on hasty reading of the newspaper headlines and therefore erroneous. Tharoor’s tweet came a day after the Congress leader on Twitter indicated that Prime Minister Modi had failed to recognize former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s contribution to assisting the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971. Tharoor a writes, “I don’t mind admitting when I’m wrong. Yesterday, based on a quick read of the headlines and tweets, I tweeted “everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh”, hinting that @narendramodi had failed to recognize Indira Gandhi. It turns out he did. I don’t mind admitting I’m wrong. Yesterday, based on a quick read of the headlines and tweets, I tweeted “everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh”, hinting that arenarendramodi had failed to recognize IndiraGandhi. It turns out he did: https://t.co/YE5DMRzSB0 Sorry! – Shashi Tharoor (hasShashiTharoor) March 27, 2021 Tharoor tweeted yesterday how Prime Minister Modi “was giving Bangladesh a taste of fake Indian news.” International Education: Our Prime Minister gives Bangladesh a taste of fake Indian news. The absurdity is that everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh. https://t.co/ijjDRbszVd– Shashi Tharoor (hasShashiTharoor) March 26, 2021 The Prime Minister, during his speech in Dhaka on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh, had declared: “I was between 20 and 22 years old when, with my friends, I made Satyagrah for the freedom of Bangladesh. I had even been arrested for the same thing. Addressing the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence at the National Parade Square, Modi recalled the role played by the Indian military in the war for freedom and said the blood of those who fought for their liberation and the blood of Indian soldiers flowed together and that this blood will form such blood. relationship that will not break down under any kind of pressure. Modi had said that India and Bangladesh have the power of democracy and a vision for the future, and there is a need for the region for the two countries to move forward together. That is why the Indian and Bangladeshi governments are making significant efforts in this direction. “ Bangladesh became independent from Pakistan after an Indo-Pakistani war in 1971. The 1971 war broke out after sudden repression at midnight on March 25, 1971, in former East Pakistan by Pakistani troops and ended on December 16. The same year Pakistan conceded defeat and surrendered unconditionally to Dhaka to allied forces including the freedom fighters and Indian soldiers.







