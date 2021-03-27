In front of the regents, Jokowi recalled the use of the budget





Jokowi felt that the two priority scales of the program were sufficient for the regions. Dream – President Joko Widodo reminded the regents to be able to proceed with the consolidation linked to regional budgets. Given the limited budget, Jokowi asked the regents to focus budgeting on priority programs. “The budget must follow what is the priority of the regents, the budgeting must focus on the essential things that are really needed,” Jokowi said at the opening of the 4th National Conference of the Association of Indonesian Regency Governments (APKASI). Jokowi also called for the regional budget plan for income and expenditure to be prepared in a transparent manner. Also included in the use of the budget should really be calculated. “Don’t spend on a lot of commercial items, use one priority scale, for districts two priority scales are also sufficient,” he said. Jokowi felt that the two priority scales were sufficient to produce as many products as possible. Apart from this, the regents were also asked to do programs that were directly beneficial to the community.

1 of 1 page Not only that, Jokowi also demanded that the budget not be distributed equally among all organizational units in the district. But focused on making it easier to control. “Do some careful planning depending on what the regent wants and don’t forget to check whether it is beneficial to the people or not,” Jokowi said. In addition, district governments also need to tighten up the management of oversight. Indeed, there is a lot of evidence on the ground regarding the program which is not timely or of poor quality due to lack of strict supervision. “What is good are only notes or reports on expenses, but on the ground it is not good and it is not appreciated by the population,” Jokowi said. Report: Radhika Nada.







