The days of China hiding and waiting for power are officially over





But there are real questions as to whether the show of force is wise. Beijing’s behavior is certainly not winning hearts and minds, and instead seems to damage its international reputation. Countries from the Philippines to Ecuador have lodged complaints when Beijing sent boats to assert its territorial claims over international waters and to fish illegally. Australia, which made the first calls for an independent investigation into the pandemic and the first to ban Chinese telecommunications company Huawei, has been hit by extremely high tariffs on its exports to China. Canada continues to grapple with the trial of two of its nationals, who have been detained since 2018, used by Beijing to punish Ottawa for arresting a Chinese tech executive. These actions are starting to inspire countries to rethink what engagement with China should look like. Beijing has long been betting that most countries would be courted by lucrative opportunities with the world’s second-largest economy. It remains to be seen how long this will continue to be the case. Britain, for its part, is unlikely to back down from its criticism of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and it’s hard to see how China could ease tensions if it wanted to. But even if Beijing becomes more and more isolated, its leaders may not care – China has never been too attached to having allies and now seems to see them as a burden leading the West into decline. . A key test of whether Beijing can get away with a weight like this will be whether the EU decides to ratify an investment deal with China. It has been going on for seven years, but EU officials have expressed doubts even before being hit with sanctions. Whether the deal is approved, renegotiated, or abandoned entirely will send a message to Beijing that it either can actually do whatever it wants or that it has crossed a line.







