COVID-19: Boris Johnson says England is still on track for ‘roadmap to freedom’ – but warns of Europe’s third wave | Political news

England’s exit from the lockout remains on schedule, with the Prime Minister saying nothing deters him from “continuing on our road map to freedom”.

Addressing the Conservative Party’s spring virtual conference, Boris Johnson said he can’t wait to go to barbers, grab a pint in a pub and “unleash our economy and get the life we ​​love back” .

He told party supporters that “the fastest deployment of a vaccine this country has ever seen” had been an “incredible scientific breakthrough” and he praised the work of the teams involved in making it happen, describing them as “heroes, heroes, heroes”.

Picture:

Prime Minister says he’s eagerly awaiting a haircut



But he warned that if “we are in a different world than last spring”, you have to be “honest about the difficulties ahead”.

He said there remained unanswered questions about the impact of a third wave of coronavirus from Europe, as he said a “bitter experience” had shown that a wave like the one in Europe would affect the UK “three weeks later”.

Mr Johnson added: “The question is – is it going to be, this time around, as bad as it was in the past? Or have we sufficiently mitigated, muffled and blunted the impact of the vaccine rollout?

“That’s a question we still don’t really know the answer to.”

However, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian again hinted at alleged distribution issues on Saturday that he claims the UK will have with the second doses.

Mr Le Drian told France Info radio: “The UK is very proud to vaccinate well with the first dose, except they have a problem with the second dose.”

But that claim was again denied by the UK government, with a spokesperson saying: “We are on track to meet our vaccination goals and everyone will receive their second dose within 12 weeks of the first.”

Meanwhile, the government has also been accused by a high-ranking conservative of failing Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority (BAME) and young women communities over their reluctance to take vaccines.

Caroline Nokes, the chair of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, said in a letter to Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi that failure to address the problem could be “devastating” for groups hesitant to immunize as well as society in general.

However, there was better news for those over 70 after news they could start booster shots to protect them against new variants of the coronavirus in September.

Mr Zahawi said the first booster doses would go to the four main priority groups, including nursing home staff, NHS workers and clinically extremely vulnerable people.

He told the Telegraph it would likely start in September and the government expected up to eight different shots to be available by the fall.

The Prime Minister’s speech came the day the “stay local” measures were lifted in Wales – meaning there are no travel restrictions in the country for the first time since December.

Six people from two households can also meet and exercise outdoors, with self-catering holiday accommodation allowed to reopen from today.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster, received her first dose of a COVID vaccine, receiving an AstraZeneca vaccine at the Castle Park leisure center in Lisnaskea.

Analysis: Johnson’s speech calls on activists to militarize vaccination program

By Rob Powell, Political Correspondent

This speech is Boris Johnson’s return to his comfort zone.

Breezy, floaty, and more confident than the melancholy, cautious tones we’ve grown used to.

At the de facto launch of local elections, the Prime Minister calls on activists to militarize the hugely successful vaccination program to win votes in May.

He specifically underlines the “fairly important role” the government has played and praised conservative ideals like “private sector power” and “free market economy”.

This is a COVID-era campaign speech for a Conservative party fully aware that the past three months could give them a ‘vaccine bounce’ at the polls.

Expect the opposition to focus on the government’s see-saw toll in the early stages of the pandemic and give credit for the vaccination program not to the Prime Minister, but to the NHS.