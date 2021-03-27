Multi-ethnic culinary delights to line Kesawan town promenade with Medan





One of the criteria for small and medium-sized businesses that open food stalls at the Kesawan Town Promenade is that they offer authentic cuisines from various ethnic groups. Medan, N Sumatra (ANTARA) – The Medan City Government has promised to transform the Kesawan City Walk area into a culinary hub offering authentic culinary specialties from various ethnic groups in North Sumatra province. So, visitors keen to enjoy the city’s authentic culinary arts can easily spot food stalls selling an array of ethnic cuisines, such as Malay, Minang, Indian, and Chinese communities. “One of the criteria for small and medium-sized businesses that open food stalls at the Kesawan town promenade is that they offer authentic cuisines from various ethnic groups,” noted Medan Mayor Muhammad Bobby Afif. Nasution, in a statement cited by ANTARA on Saturday. Showcasing the cuisines of multi-ethnic groups is part of the city government’s efforts to preserve the heritage of the cuisines and cultures of the communities of the North Sumatra province and to make Medan “the cuisine of Asia” , he pointed out. Following the revitalization of the Kesawan Town Boardwalk, SMEs will be allowed to open their food stalls by adhering to the regulations of the cooperative and the SME office of the city government, he noted. . The smooth launch of the Kesawan City Walk revitalization and renovation program will take place on Sunday, Nasution confirmed. The revitalization of Medan’s vital historical and cultural heritage site was part of the city government’s efforts to make it “the cuisine of Asia,” he said. The city government’s efforts garnered support from all elements of the Regional Leadership Communication Forum (Forkopimda), as the Kesawan City Walk Culinary and Pedestrian Center would later help increase the activities of local small and medium businesses, he explained. The renovation of this iconic tourist site is also expected to contribute to regional revenues for the city government, he noted. The Kesawan district is well known as one of the main historical and cultural heritage sites of Medan, where domestic and foreign visitors can observe old buildings, including those from the Dutch colonial era. The revitalization and renovation of this Kesawan town promenade should allow Medan to have its culinary mark as the Kitchen of Asia, according to Nasution. “From now on, let us mark our culinary wealth as the Cuisine of Asia”, declared the son-in-law of President Joko Widodo. Meanwhile, Benny Iskandar, head of the Housing and Land Use Planning Division of the Medan City Government, noted that once the revitalization of the Kesawan City Boardwalk is complete, his corridor from the A. Yani Street is said to be teeming with a plethora of the city’s popular authentic culinary specialties. The other corridors would be offered for street performances from various segments of Medan communities, Iskandar noted.



