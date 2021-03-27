Facebook says services limited in Bangladesh during Prime Minister Modi’s visit

The social network Facebook and its messaging app have been down in Bangladesh since Friday, the U.S. tech giant said on Saturday, as protesters opposed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the country.

Four people were killed on Friday after police opened fire after protesters allegedly attacked a police station in the Bangladeshi town of Chittagong during a protest against Modi’s visit.

“We know that our services have been limited in Bangladesh,” Facebook said in a statement. “We are working to better understand and hope to have full access restored as soon as possible.”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government has not commented on whether it has blocked Facebook and its messenger, but it has already used internet shutdowns as a tool to curb the spread of protests.

Facebook also said it was gravely concerned about how limited it was to Bangladesh at a time when effective communication was needed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The local extremist group Hefazat-e-Islam, which means protection of Islam, called a nationwide strike on Sunday to protest the Chittagong killings. Hefazat and his supporters accuse Modi of alienating minority Muslims in India.

Modi landed in Dhaka on Friday for a two-day visit, his first international trip since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the country’s independence.

He is due to meet officially with Hasina on Saturday.