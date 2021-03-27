ADL study links anti-Asian hate speech to Trump’s COVID-19 rhetoric





The Anti-Defamation League said online hate speech targeting Asian Americans had increased over the past year. Rhetoric from President Donald Trump and other leaders has fueled the rise, research finds. ADL saw an “85% increase in anti-Asian sentiment on Twitter” after Trump obtained COVID-19. See more stories on the Insider business page.

As President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials last year called the coronavirus a “Chinese virus,” “Kung flu,” and other inflammatory nicknames, a chorus of commentators warned their rhetoric would lead to an increase harassment and hate speech. .

“There’s no blame for it,” said Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization, when asked about Trump’s language in March 2020.

However, a study recently published by the Anti-Defamation League showed that the pandemic corresponded to a rise in hate speech and harassment on social networks targeting Asian Americans. While it is difficult to quantify the effects of the president’s comments, the study indicates that part of the increase could be attributed to Trump’s statements.

Online harassment targeting Asian Americans jumped about six percentage points in 2020 and early 2021, the largest increase for a group of people during the same period, according to a study released this week. by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

About 17% of Asian Americans reported “serious” online harassment, up from 11% in the same earlier period, according to the study. During the same period, online harassment reported by all Americans on social media has fallen by about three points.

The investigation adds to previously published data on the rise in anti-Asian American rhetoric since the start of the pandemic. Researchers at the University of California at San Francisco said this month that Trump’s first tweet with the term “Chinese virus” sparked an increase in anti-Asian hashtags on Twitter.

A rally against the rise in violence against Asian Americans in Manhattan last week. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP Photos The ADL study has also linked the rise in anti-Asian American sentiment on social media and in the real world directly to Trump’s “inflammatory rhetoric” about the coronavirus.

“The surge in physical violence against Asian Americans across the country was largely sparked by bigotry and conspiracy theories that developed online, stoked by national leaders,” including Trump, according to study.

The ADL said its researchers found an “85% increase in anti-Asian sentiment on Twitter” after the news broke that Trump had COVID-19.

Late last year, Twitter updated its hate speech policies, claiming in part to have developed “longer and more in-depth” training for its internal teams.

ADL said such efforts by tech companies have yet to make a difference.

“Although tech companies insist they have taken strong action to keep users safe and remove harmful content throughout the past year, this report finds little difference in the number of Americans who have been the victims of hatred and harassment online, ”says the study published this week.

Since Trump stepped down, there has been an increase in the number of leaders who have expressed concern about hate speech and violence against Asian Americans.

On January 26, days after Biden took office, he issued a memo condemning hate speech against Asian Americans. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said he congratulated President Joe Biden for taking a stand against xenophobia against Asian Americans.

“President Trump militarized racism and xenophobia in 2020 by calling COVID-19 the ‘Kung flu virus’ and we are still seeing an increase in hate speech and violence as a result,” Krishnamoorthi said.

