Tom Tugendhat Xi Jinping China Chinese Communist Party Uyghur Muslims Xinjiang | Politics | News





The chairman of the foreign affairs committee was one of nine, including former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who had been banished from the communist country. He came after criticizing the country’s human rights record and criticizing its treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

After banishing him from the country, Mr. Tugendhat shared a vacation photo of himself standing on the Great Wall of China. He captioned the photo: “I just updated my profile header (Twitter). I don’t think it will be updated anytime soon in person. “ In a subsequent tweet, he added, “I don’t think I have (upset China). I hurt the feelings of the Chinese Communist Party. It’s not the same thing! “The Chinese people are kind and generous and would not persecute minorities, which is why the Chinese government is trying so hard to hide these crimes from them.” READ MORE: Joe Biden’s ENGLISH ancestors exposed as Irish heritage highlighted

The five MPs who were there were among the most vocal critics of China in the UK. This was in response to action taken by the British government on Monday on human rights violations against Uyghurs. Boris Johnson said those sanctioned “shed light” on “gross human rights violations”. Sir Iain said he would wear the sanctions “as a badge of honor”.

China is home to around 12 million Uyghur Muslims who mostly live in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. The communist state has been accused of genocide by China for its treatment of the minority and refused to let UN inspectors verify its claims that this is not true. Over a million Uyghurs in recent years in what the state defines as “re-education camps”. But observers say much of it is forced labor and women are forcibly sterilized.

This has led several countries, including the United States, Canada and the Netherlands, to accuse China of committing genocide. It is defined by an international convention as “the intention to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”. China denies this and claims to be fighting a violent Islamist insurgency.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos