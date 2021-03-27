Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PPP, says he should follow Imran Khan if he wants to be selected





Maryam Nawaz made gestures at her press conference on Saturday, a day after the PPP staged a surprise coup for the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate. A line has been drawn between those who continue to struggle and those who are willing to sacrifice their principles, says Maryam, who attacks the PPP for gaining the support of BAP senators to secure the post of opposition leader in the Senate. give him the “minor and unimportant” desk if he needed it so badly. Says PPP should follow Imran Khan if he wants to be “subordinated” to the powers that be.

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President and Opposition Leader Maryam Nawaz voiced her anger and frustration with the former PPP coalition partner on Saturday, publicly attacking the latter for having “ sacrificed everything ” for a “ minor and unimportant office ”.

A day earlier, the PPP apparently unable to reach an amicable resolution of a dispute with other parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over who should get the seat of the opposition leader in the Senate had rounded up 30 senators and went ahead to secure the position of its candidate, Yousaf Raza Gillani, without the blessing of the PDM.

The figures included 21 senators from the PPP itself, 2 senators from the Awami National Party, 1 senator from Jamaat-i-Islami, 2 independents from FATA and a group of 4 “ independents ” led by Senator Dilawar Khan who had broken up. with the Balochistan Awami Party to support Gillani’s candidacy.

Read more: Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani of the PPP is declared leader of the opposition in the Senate

“I am happy that they are now calling the PDM story the Maryam Nawaz story,” Maryam Nawaz said at the start of her press conference.

“Our story is there for the whole country to see. It is the story of Nawaz Sharif; it is the story of democracy, law and the Constitution,” she said.

“I am happy that a visible line has been drawn,” she said, referring to the events that unfolded on Friday.

“On the one hand, there are those who sacrifice their own welfare for the public and their right to rule, and who do not want to show weakness on the other side are those who have sacrificed all their principles for the most. small gains; who are willing to renounce the law and the Constitution. “

“I’m happy that line has been drawn and everyone recognizes who is standing where,” she said.

When asked what his party’s strategy would be now; what holds for the future of PDM; and if the events of the day before marked the departure of the PPP from the PDM, Maryam Nawaz gave up giving a definitive answer, but made known her dissatisfaction.

Read more: We want PDM to stay intact, says Yousaf Raza Gillani after PML-N criticism

“ You have dealt a heavy blow to democracy and to our struggle ”

“I am waiting for the president of the PDM Maulana Fazlur Rahman to make public his position on this issue. However, I deeply regret that despite understanding the situation and despite the wisdom, you [Gillani] have dealt a heavy blow to democracy, to our cause and to the public’s struggle for their right to govern for a very minor and inconsequential position. “

“I also think that this damage has been done to you mainly, because people are watching who is standing where and who is still fighting,” she continued.

“It is not the defeat of the PDM, of which the PML-N remains a part. It is the defeat of the people who sacrificed their principles for an office of no consequence,” said Maryam.

PPP should have asked Nawaz Sharif for the job

“What’s the point of an opposition leader anyway? It’s not like we could have formed a government with him even if the PML-N got the job. It’s a very trivial, very transitory victory. , and I regret that for this small gain, you took the votes of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) ”, criticized Maryam.

“If you really wanted this meaningless and unimportant post, you should have asked Nawaz Sharif for it,” she said, addressing PPP.

Read more: PPP vs PML-N on the Senate Leader of the Opposition niche

“He gave you the 83 votes of his party in the National Assembly to elect Yousaf Raza Gillani. If he can also give you his 17 senators for the election of the president of the Senate, he [Nawaz Sharif] Would have given it to you too if you had just asked for it. “

“Instead, did you take the BAP votes ?! The same BAP that doesn’t side with anyone without the blessing of its bosses?”

‘You should follow Imran Khan if you want to be selected’

Maryam went on to say that the PML-N candidate for Senate opposition leader Azam Nazeer Tarar had received a phone call from Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani offering him the support of three or four BAP senators for his application.

“He [Tarar] told him I don’t need your votes. I am with my party and my party has a position that I will not betray. I cannot betray the PDM. “

“This is the first time in the history of Pakistan, which has lasted for 73 years, probably in the history of the whole world, that the leader of the opposition is instead elected by the government senators.”

“Have you ever seen this happen?”

“If you think the public won’t know [what you’ve done] if you call them [BAP senators] ‘independent’ so I think you are only deceiving yourself, ”she said, referring to a press conference a day earlier in which Gillani explained her party’s reasoning and the reasons for it. obtaining the position.

“If you want to be submissive; if you want to be selected, then you should follow Imran Khan, who does this stubbornly and shamelessly. You cannot be both here and there, sometimes in opposition and sometimes in the government, “she continued.

“You must openly accept that you have taken control of the [BAP’s] bosses, accepted them and used them. “

“When you no longer believe you have the support of the public and feel that there is no way to gain power without being selected, it means you have lost the power to vote.”

“The lines have been drawn and everyone knows where each party is at. You were voted on by the BAP, on the direction of its patrons, and you should accept it.”

