PM Narendra Modi offers prayer at centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh – The New Indian Express





By PTI DHAKA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in the village of Ishwaripur in southwest Bangladesh and announced that India will build a multi-purpose community hall for the faithful. Modi, who covered his face with a mask, was greeted in the traditional way upon his arrival at the temple. Inside the temple, Modi offered prayers and sat on the floor as the priest recited the religious texts. “Feeling blessed after praying at Jeshoreshwari Kali temple,” Modi tweeted after offering prayers at the temple in southwestern Shatkhira district on the border with India. Feel blessed after praying at Jeshoreshwari Kali temple. pic.twitter.com/8CzSSXt9PS – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021 “PM @narendramodi places the handcrafted Mukut on Ma Kali. Silver mukut with gold plating. Handcrafted for three weeks by a traditional craftsman,” tweeted Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam. Bagchi. Reach out the hand of friendship. Prime Minister arenarendramodi announced a grant for the construction of a community hall – cyclone shelter attached to the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple. pic.twitter.com/Fdc0Z85Feu – Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 27, 2021 Speaking outside the temple, Modi said he prayed to the goddess Kali to free the human race from COVID-19. Noting that a large number of devotees across the border and from Bangladesh come during “ Maa Kali mela ” visit to the temple, Modi said that a community hall is needed, which should be versatile so that when people come here during Kali puja, it is useful. to them too. Modi said India will build a multi-purpose community hall in the temple. “It should be useful for social, religious and educational events for the local population. More importantly, it should serve as a shelter for all in the event of disasters like cyclones. India will carry out construction work. I express my gratitude to the government of Bangladesh for wishing us good luck for this, ”Modi said. According to Hindu mythology, Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple is one of 51 Shakti Peeth, scattered across India and neighboring countries. Records suggest that a Hindu king installed the temple in the 16th century. Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Modi said on Thursday that he looked forward to offering prayers to the goddess Kali at the Jashoreshwari Kali temple located in the village of Ishwaripur in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira, which borders West Bengal. The Hindu community and temple authorities with government support redecorated the temple ahead of Modi’s visit. The last time Prime Minister Modi visited Bangladesh in 2015, he offered puja at Dhakeshwari temple in the nation’s capital. Bangladesh has taken additional security measures for the visit of the Indian Prime Minister following protests by some leftist and Islamist groups. Modi, who is traveling to Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the coronavirus outbreak, attended celebrations for the country’s golden jubilee of independence on Friday, the centenary of the birth of ‘Bangabandhu’ ‘Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka. In 2016, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said its latest vital statistics report showed the country’s total population to be 15.89 crore at the end of 2015, the number of Hindus hitting 1.70 crore in the predominantly Muslim country.







