Boris Johnson mocks Labor Party “awakened” for focusing on demolition of public statues | Politics | News





Boris Johnson has ridiculed the Labor Party for acting like “a bunch of unstable weathervanes” during the pandemic crisis. The Prime Minister, who had previously dubbed Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer “Captain Hindsight”, said the Labor Party “supported the government one week, denigrating us the next”. He also suggested that the Labor Party spent the pandemic “wondering what public statues to take down or whether Hereward The Wake should now be known as Hereward The Woke”.

He made the remarks during his speech at the Conservative Party’s virtual spring conference. Mr Johnson told party activists he was anxious to go to barbers, grab a pint in a pub and “liberate our economy and get back to the life we ​​love”. He then turned to the May 6 election and wiped out both the SNP and the Labor Party. The Prime Minister hailed Britain’s success in dealing with the pandemic, adding: “It seems unbelievable that on May 6 we face opponents who would literally try to break this partnership and destroy this formula forever. British success. “ JUST IN: Brexit Live: John Redwood tears up EU dispute over vaccines

Turning to Labor, Mr Johnson said: ‘And we are up against a Labor Party that did nothing more during the pandemic than weave like a bunch of wobbly weathervanes supporting the government a week, denigrating us the next one. “And spending most of their time wondering which public statues to take down or whether Hereward The Wake should now be known as Hereward The Woke.” “Let’s not forget that it is the conservative advice that offers the best value for money.” He asserted that Britain’s successful vaccine deployment strategy has been a triumph of “private venture capitalist energy”.

The leader of the Conservative Party added, “The question is – is it going to be as bad this time as it has been in the past? “Or have we sufficiently attenuated, stifled and blunted the impact of the vaccine rollout?” “That’s a question we still don’t really know the answer to.” Earlier today, the Prime Minister tweeted his condemnation of the violent scenes last night in Bristol as “shameful”. It comes as a protest against a new police bill on Friday night which resulted in clashes between protesters and police. Mr Johnson tweeted: “Our officers should not have to deal with bricks, bottles and fireworks thrown at them by an intentional mob of violence and causing property damage.”







