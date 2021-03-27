New Libyan Presidency Council Visits Turkey





ANKARA – The head of the new Libyan presidency council, Mohammed Menfi, has made his first three trips abroad since taking office 11 days ago on a Friday in Turkey. Before his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Menfi had traveled to Paris to meet with President Emmanuel Macron and then flew to Cairo for talks with President Abdel Fattah Sissi. The object of the Menfis tour of the three capitals is not so much the repair of fences as it is the removal of fences. Turkey had backed the former Tripoli-based National Accord Government (GNA) against the Libyan National Army (LNA) based east of Khalifa Haftars. This, in turn, was supported by Egypt and France as well as by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Libya’s new government of national unity (GNU) was sworn in on March 15. To be successful, he needs the support of all the foreign players who, so far, have supported one of the two rival Libyas. In the GNU, the immediate favor has been the surprisingly smooth transition of power after a decade of violent chaos. The Turkish stopover at Menfis will be considered by his administration as probably the most important. Turkish entrepreneurs are treating deferred debts from the Gadhafi regime of around $ 30 billion. Ankara looks forward to its companies playing an active and profitable role in rebuilding this war-torn country. The new Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh has already said that the economic agreements reached with Turkey by the GNA must remain. In 2019, Ankara signed a maritime demarcation agreement with the GNA in the Eastern Mediterranean and a military cooperation agreement under which Turkey sent military advisers and trainers to Tripoli. Ankara also sent Syrian fighters to help the GNA block an LNA offensive on Tripoli last year. However, the new Libyan government, called interim due to new elections scheduled for December, has also pledged to oversee the departure of all estimated 20,000 foreign forces from the country as a matter of urgency. Menfis’ talks with Erdogan will therefore have covered when and how Turkey would withdraw its own contingents. Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates both welcomed the appointment of the new government, as did the United States and the European Union. However, the foreign powers that supported each side did not withdraw fighters or weapons.

