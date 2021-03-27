‘Bangladeshis are not termites’ FM Abdul Momen says idea of ​​illegal immigration to India is wrong





Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen | yield

Text size: A- A +

New Delhi: Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen argued on Friday that his country was performing well on a number of economic indicators and as a result few were leaving in search of employment or ‘a better life.

Bangladeshis are not termites, Momen told Jyoti Malhotra, ThePrint’s strategic affairs editor in an exclusive interview. The perception that many Bangladeshis move to India is not true because Bangladesh is doing quite well. It is the land of opportunity; it is a dynamic economy. When the economy is good, people will not leave the country. This perception is therefore false.

Momen was responding to a question about perceptions in India that Bangladeshis are infiltrators following the passage by the Modi government of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Foreign Minister, however, reiterated that the CAA was an internal Indian affair, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had communicated this to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina in the past.

Our Prime Minister raised it and Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly said that this is their internal problem and that it will not affect India-Bangladesh relations in any way, he said.

Although the Foreign Minister did not mention the timing of the verbal exchange, it is likely that Hasina did mention it when she was in Delhi in 2019.

Momen spoke with ThePrint on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Dhaka to mark 50 years of liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan and to commemorate the centenary of the birth of the country’s founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This is Modis’s first overseas visit since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about Modi, the Foreign Minister said that Bangladesh has immense confidence in the Prime Minister of India. We believe in him (Modi). We trust him. He’s our confidant, Momen said.

Read also: Delhi, Dhaka working on an economic partnership for trade in goods, services: envoy from Bangladesh

Pakistan showed no remorse

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of his country’s independence, Momen said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote to Prime Minister Hasina on Thursday, but expressed no remorse for the events that led to the liberation of the country. Bangladesh.

Pakistan would be smart if it expressed its sadness, if it apologized to the people of Bangladesh, Momen said.

Yesterday the Prime Minister of Pakistan (Imran Khan) sent a message to [Bangladeshs] Golden Jubilee. I expected him to say he felt bad about the past. Unfortunately, this was missing.

Bangladesh declared its independence on March 26, 1971, a day after the Pakistani army reportedly killed several unarmed civilians. This sparked a war of liberation that is believed to have killed nearly three million people.

On December 16, 1971, the Pakistani army surrendered to Bangladeshi freedom fighters and Indian soldiers, marking the formation of what was then East Pakistan as the new nation of Bangladesh.

In the interview, Momen said that if he hopes Pakistan will ever punish the war criminals responsible for the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country must look to the future.

Mujibur Rahman, a leading figure in the Bangladesh freedom movement, was assassinated four years after liberation in 1975. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is his daughter.

Also Read: Modi Greets Bangabandhu, Says Delhi Partner Dhakas in Tribute to Bangladesh Trip

India and Bangladesh are exemplary neighbors

The foreign minister also mentioned that Bangladesh and India were an example of how neighboring countries could solve all difficult issues, such as those regarding land borders and sharing of river water, without shoot a single bullet.

New Delhi and Dhaka signed a border agreement on June 6, 2015, facilitating a land swap between the two countries to resolve issues arising from an undefined land border. In 2015, Modi pledged to put in place a river water sharing mechanism between the two countries, in particular to resolve the contentious Teesta River issue, but that remains to be resolved.

Momen also mentioned that the two prime ministers will unveil the Haldibari-Chilahati cross-border rail link as well as other projects during Modis’s visit.

Islamic fundamentalism is over

Asked about Islamic fundamentalism in Bangladesh, such as the Holey Artisan coffee terrorist attack in 2016, Momen said, “It happened a few years ago. It’s over. Since then, there has been no such kind of terrorism.

In 2019, seven Islamists were sentenced to death in the Dhaka coffee attack, which left 22 people dead, most of whom were foreigners.

Momen, however, said there was still venom and hatred in the Southeast Asian region. You should look at our next door neighbor Myanmar, ”he said, citing the example of displaced Rohingya who fled Myanmar to seek refuge in Bangladesh in recent years.

(Edited by Arun Prashanth)

Read also: Modi and Hasina must lay the foundations for a borderless economy between India and Bangladesh

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs even more free, fair, open-ended, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos