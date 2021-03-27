Trump may soon visit US-Mexico border region, ex-aide says





Former President Donald Trump is “genuinely concerned” about the plight of migrants along the US-Mexico border and may be planning a visit to the region, a former Trump aide said this week.

Jason Miller shared comments on Trumps’ thinking during an appearance on conservative talk show host Michael Berry’s podcast.

“I could see him do this soon,” Miller said of a possible visit by Trump to the border region, according to a recap of the conversation released by Detroit radio station WJR. “Not immediately, but I could see a trip, a moment in the future here, but it’s something that [former] President Trump is really concerned. “

The former president has not yet visited the region since leaving in January because he wanted to give President Biden time to “fail on his own” on immigration issues, Miller said. (Trump last visited the region in January, shortly before stepping down as president.)

Miller noted that Trump realizes that publicly criticizing Biden, if not done carefully, could give Biden an opportunity to complain that Trump was “making a scene” rather than bringing out a political point.

“I think there’s a very fine line between calling someone up on their politics and then seeming to do something that is showboating,” Miller told Berry, according to WJR.

In the same conversation, Miller referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Mrs. Open Borders,” responding to reports that Biden had appointed Harris to lead his administration’s border efforts amid the surge in migrants attempting to ‘enter the United States.

President Donald Trump visits a section of the US-Mexico border wall, Tuesday, Jan.12, 2021, in Alamo, Texas. (Associated press)

Miller worked as a communications strategist and policy advisor for Trumps’ two presidential campaigns, in 2016 and 2020.

In a Thursday appearance on Fox News “The Ingraham Angle,” Trump criticized Biden for ending construction of the border wall that had been at the heart of Trump’s presidency and for canceling the “Stay in Mexico” program which Trump said had helped the United States move forward. on immigration matters.

Jason Miller, former aide to former President Trump.

The appearance of Trumps on the show came after Biden held his presidency’s first official press conference despite more than two months in office, where Biden insisted the migrant families “should all return.” and that the United States was “in negotiations with Mexico”, to assure you that this will happen soon.

Neither Biden nor Harris have been to the border region since taking office, but members of the administration joined members of Congress for a visit to a facility in Texas on Wednesday.

On Friday, a group of US senators that included Sen. Ted Cruz, of R-Texas, said they visited what Cruz called “the Biden cages” where some young migrants were being held, calling the conditions “inhuman” and d ‘”unacceptable”.

