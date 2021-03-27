Gibran-Kaesang confesses Fahri Hamzah fans





Solo, CNN Indonesia – The son of President Joko Widodo, namely Gibran Rakabuming Rakaand Kaesang Pangarepadmitted to being a fan of the vice president of the Gelora party Fahri Hamzah |. Although Fahri’s father criticized him often, Gibran and Kaesang claimed they were never bored. They both spoke this way when receiving Fahri Hamzah’s visit to the official residence of Solo Mayor Loji Gandrung on Saturday (3/27). Gibran admitted that he did not question the former DPR vice president’s various criticisms of his father, President Joko Widodo. “I’m not bored, I’m a fan,” he said after the meeting.

Gibran actually viewed Fahri as an open person. Open up what Gibran means is in terms of criticism of senior state officials. According to him, this is a good thing. “Pak Fahri Hamzah’s name is like that, critical, giving a good contribution. Yes, it’s okay. We are taking great care,” Gibran said. “However, I see him as a role model,” he continued. Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangarep as the figure of Fahri Hamzah who always openly criticizes his father, namely President Joko Widodo (CNN Indonesia / Puput Tripeni Juniman) Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangarep as the figure of Fahri Hamzah who always openly criticizes his father, namely President Joko Widodo (CNN Indonesia / Puput Tripeni Juniman) Since taking office as mayor of Solo a month ago, several ministers and party presidents have visited Solo to meet Gibran. But this is the first time that Gibran has been accompanied by his younger brother, Kaesang Pangarep. After the meeting, Gibran introduced his younger brother to Fahri. “This is my brother I want to meet. This fan, sir,” Gibran told Fahri. Likewise, Kaesang also admitted that he welcomed criticism of Fahri. He did not question the harsh criticism leveled at the performance of the cabinet headed by his father. “If I’m bored I can’t come here,” Kaesang said. Meanwhile, Fahri said his visit to Solo was to congratulate Gibran. He admitted to discussing Solo’s future arrangement with Gibran. Fahri also asked Solo City to produce messages of unity for the Nation. “I am leaving a message that hopes that from the city of Solo a message of reconciliation will emerge because the dynamics of the nation also demand examples that people are truly united,” he said after the visit. The younger generation, Fahri continued, must forget the vestiges of the conflict that had existed. One of them is the legacy of the 2019 presidential election. “Solo can be an example of how we have ended the political momentum and now we are united to build our future,” he said. (south / bmw)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos