PM Modi visits iconic temple of Jeshoreshwari Kali in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers on Saturday at the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in the village of Ishwaripur in southwest Bangladesh where he prayed that the human race would get rid of it sooner. possible novel coronavirus.

PM Modi, who covered his face with a mask, was greeted in the traditional way upon his arrival at the temple.

Inside the temple, the prime minister said prayers and sat on the floor while the priest recited the religious texts.

“Feeling blessed after praying at Jeshoreshwari Kali temple,” Modi tweeted after offering prayers at the temple in southwestern Shatkhira district on the border with India.

Speaking outside the temple, Prime Minister Modi said he prayed to Goddess Kali to free the human race from Covid-19.

#LOOK “Today I had the opportunity to offer prayers before Maa Kali … I begged her to liberate the human race from COVID19,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/Jxz8v425xQ – ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

“Today I had the opportunity to visit this Shaktipeeth to pay homage to Maa Kali. I begged her to free the human race from COVID-19,” Prime Minister Modi told the news agency. hurry. YEARS.

Noting that a large number of devotees across the border and from Bangladesh visit during Maa Kali mela at the temple, Modi said that a community hall is needed, which should be multi-purpose so that when people come here during Kali puja, this is useful to them. too.

Modi said India will build a multi-purpose community hall in the temple.

“It should be useful for social, religious and educational events for the local population. More importantly, it should serve as a shelter for all in the event of disasters like cyclones. India will carry out construction work. I express my gratitude to the government of Bangladesh for wishing us good luck for this, ”Modi said.

“PM @narendramodi places the handcrafted Mukut on Ma Kali. Silver mukut with gold plating. Handcrafted for three weeks by a traditional craftsman,” tweeted Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam. Bagchi.

According to Hindu mythology, Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple is one of 51 Shakti Peeth, scattered across India and neighboring countries. Records suggest that a Hindu king installed the temple in the 16th century.

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Modi said on Thursday that he looked forward to offering prayers to the goddess Kali at the Jashoreshwari Kali temple located in the village of Ishwaripur in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira, which borders West Bengal.

The Hindu community and temple authorities with government support redecorated the temple ahead of Modis’ visit.

The last time Prime Minister Modi visited Bangladesh in 2015, he offered puja at Dhakeshwari temple in the nation’s capital.

Bangladesh has taken additional security measures for the visit of the Indian Prime Minister following protests by some leftist and Islamist groups.

Modi, who is traveling to Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the coronavirus outbreak, attended the celebrations for the country’s Golden Jubilee of Independence, the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday. in Dhaka.

In 2016, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said its latest vital statistics report showed the country’s total population to be 15.89 crore at the end of 2015, the number of Hindus hitting 1.70 crore in the predominantly Muslim country.