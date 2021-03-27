Comment: Trump returns to social media with his own platform





CARDIFF: After spending the first few months of 2021 exiled from social media, Donald Trump may be ready to make a comeback, bypassing his ban on Twitter by creating his own social media platform.

Jason Miller, Trump’s aide who broke the news, said the platform could be ready in two or three months.

While the ad might sound ambitious, building a social media platform is actually relatively easy.

In 2004, a rudimentary form of Facebook was developed in just two weeks. Since then, advances in software development and cloud computing have made it much easier to build a social media platform in a short period of time.

But keeping the new platform online after its release could prove difficult. The fate of free speech social media platforms favored by supporters of Trumps will have to be avoided.

One such platform, Parler, found itself abandoned from app stores and forced to go offline after being accused of hosting violence-related content during the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill.

The platform will also likely become the target of hackers and trolls opposed to the Trumps branding policy, who may look for ways to shut it down or disrupt it.

The new Trumps social media platform might go live in two to three months, but keeping it live and free from disruption will be the real challenge.

DEPLATFORMED TRUMP

The Trumps plan comes after Twitter and Facebook decided to de-flag it in response to the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill. The ban on Trump twitters is permanent. The Facebook ban is currently under review.

Along with Parler’s suspension, these measures have forced millions of people, including many Trump supporters, into a handful of niche social media platforms.

Parler was forced to go offline, after Amazon warned the company would lose access to its servers due to its inability to properly control violent content AFP / Olivier DOULIERY

Many of these people are likely to flock to a platform created by Trump, guaranteeing him at least a large user base. As Miller pointed out in his statement: it’s gonna be big.

Technically speaking, the new social media platform could be built and launched in a matter of weeks. Software developers have access to easy-to-copy coding templates, which means there’s no need to build it from scratch.

But to support millions of potential users, the new platform will require rapid infrastructure scaling.

If the right infrastructure is not in place to support growth, the Trumps platform will simply fail under pressure from new users after launch.

The cloud computing infrastructure needed to prevent crashes is typically provided by tech giants like Amazons AWS, Microsofts Azure, or Googles Cloud.

The Trumps platform can be developed as a smartphone app that appears in app stores, a website accessed through web browsers, or both.

An app would be particularly vulnerable to the whims of major app stores run by Google and Apple, which could refuse to host the app if activity on it was found to violate their terms of service.

One of the biggest challenges for Trump is whether all of these vendors, who are essentially the gatekeepers of the web, will agree to support his platform.

Even if they do, the previous Talk could see them remove their hosting at any time if the users’ violent rhetoric remains rude.

PRIVACY AND SECURITY

Meanwhile, the Trumps platform will need to protect user privacy if it avoids the attention of data regulators.

If the platform is to be made available to EU citizens, for example, it will fall under EU data regulations, which can impose huge fines of 4% of the figure. annual business or 20 million euros ($ 23.6 million), whichever is greater if the data on the app is misused.

Along with privacy concerns, the security of the Trumps platform will also come under scrutiny after its release.

The Twitter hack in 2020 proved that even the biggest social media companies have security gaps.

Meanwhile, the hack of Gab a free speech platform similar to Talking by a single hacktivist earlier this year showed how politically motivated hacks can pose a threat to the platform as well. Trumps.

The strength of sentiment against Trump suggests that no effort will be spared in an attempt to humiliate him, as TikTok users did when they bought tickets to the Trumps Tulsa rally in June 2020, to vacate their seats. visibly empty for the event.

Composite photo of Twitter, Facebook and former US President Donald Trump. (Photos: AFP, Reuters)

As well as hackers, so-called trolls could create their own profiles to disrupt activity on the Trumps platform.

A number of Trump supporters have been removed from major social media platforms after being linked with violent rhetoric, including the sharing of white supremacist, racist and fascist tropes.

If those same views are shared on the Trumps platform, its latest social media adventure could quickly turn into a toxic farce, prompting tech companies like Apple, Google and Amazon to step in again to stop the spread of speech. violent online.

Dr Mohamed Mostafa is Program Director for Software Engineering and Senior Lecturer in Data Science at Cardiff Metropolitan University. Chaminda Hewage is a data security reader at Cardiff Metropolitan University. Simon Thorne is Senior Lecturer in Computer Science and Information Systems at Cardiff Metropolitan University. This commentary first appeared in The Conversation.

