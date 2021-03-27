Politics
Owaisi doubts PM’s 1971 satyagraha; asks “Why call Hyderabadi Bengalis a Bangladeshis?”
Against PM Modi’s “satyagraha for the liberation of Bengal”, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked PM Modi on Saturday why he called the Bengalis of Hyderabad “termites” while he was campaigning for Hyderabad civic polls. Owaisi also criticized Mamata Banerjee for calling herself a “Hindu Brahmin”, asking “where will the Muslims go?” The ballot is underway on 30 seats in Bengal in five districts – Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Medinipur and East Medinipur where 191 candidates are in melee.
Owaisi: “Why call the termites Hyderabadi-Bengalis?”
“If you made Satyagraha for Bangladesh, then why do you call them termites? Why are you abusing us then? When the elections in Hyderabad were held, they called the Bengal people living in Hyderabad ‘Bangladeshi’,” he said. said Owaisi, adding: “Narendra Modi calls himself a Hindu nationalist, Mamata calls himself a Brahmin Hindu. So tell me where will we go?”
Dog fight for Hyderabad civic polls
Owaisi, TRS and BJP had embarked on a dirty political campaign to win the civic ballot of 150 cities in Hyderabad. The BJP criticized CM KCR’s TRS and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM on the issue of illegal immigrants, claiming that the “ungodly alliance” of the two parties supports the cause of illegal immigrants and this indicates “on what their political identity Prosperous. TRS said that “the BJP is communalizing the political campaign”, appalled by the “surgical strike plan of BJP leader Telangana Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Hyderabad”. Kumar had claimed that 40,000 Rohingya were registered as voters in Hyderabad with the support of AIMIM. While TRS-AIMIM retained control of the municipality, the BJP went from 4 to 48 seats.
PM Modi recounts his ‘satyagraha’ for the liberation of Bangladesh
Prime Minister Modi recounted his own contribution to the nation’s freedom struggle on Friday, while addressing the National Day program as the main guest at the national parade ground in Dhaka. Praising the sacrifice of the martyrs of the Indian army, he recounted how he was arrested in India while organizing a satyagraha in solidarity with the liberation of Bangladesh. Friday marked the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, which resulted in the formation of Bangladesh from Pakistan.
“One of the first movements in my life to join the struggle for independence for Bangladesh. My partners and I had done a Bangladesh Freedom Satyagraha and were even sent to jail. The atrocities imposed by the Pakistani army disturbed everyone. us internally and moved us, ”PM Modi said. While several congressional leaders questioned Prime Minister Modi’s claims, the BJP responded to the quote presented to the government of Bangladesh by the government of Bangladesh, acknowledging its efforts for his release.
