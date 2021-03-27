Key Republican in Voter Restriction Effort Advised Trump on Canceling 2020 Results | Republicans





A Republican lawyer who advised Donald Trump on his campaign to overturn the 2020 election results now plays a central role in coordinating Republican efforts to tighten election laws in the country.

The move comes as Trump himself signaled his support for Republican-pushed new legislation in Georgia, which critics have criticized as a blow to the voting rights of communities of color, especially black voters. Joe Biden called Georgian laws 21st century Jim Crow and atrocity.

But Trump, whose hold over the Republican Party remains strong, hailed the developments in Georgia. Kudos to Georgia and the Georgia state legislature for changing their electoral rules and regulations, Trump said in a statement through his Pac, Save America, which repeated his baseless claim that the fraud was a factor in his electoral loss to Biden. They learned from the 2020 presidential parody, which can never happen again. Too bad these changes could not have been made sooner!

Trump is still a dominant force among the party’s Republican base, and his support for the crackdown on voting rights and involving those close to him reveals the party’s likely future direction as it grapples with diversifying demographic trends in America at odds with its predominantly white medium.

Longtime Republican lawyer and conservative advocate Cleta Mitchell was among Trump’s advisers in a January phone call in which Trump asked election officials in Georgia to find enough votes to say so, not Biden, the winner of the Battlefield State.

Now Mitchell has taken the lead in two separate efforts to push for stricter state voting laws and to fight democratic efforts to expand access to the ballot at the federal level. She also advises state legislators in the development of voting restriction proposals. And she’s in regular contact with Trump.

People are genuinely interested in getting involved and we need to harness all that energy, Mitchell said in an interview with The Associated Press. There are a lot of groups that have electoral integrity projects that have never done so before.

False allegations of fraud during and after the 2020 election fueled a wave of new voting restrictions.

More than 250 proposed voting restrictions have been proposed this year by mostly Republican lawmakers, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Georgia’s GOP governor on Thursday enacted a law requiring voters to present identification to vote by mail, gives the GOP-controlled state legislature new powers over local electoral councils, and bans people from voting by post. provide food or water to people waiting in line to vote.

In response, Democrats have stepped up their efforts to support a federal election redesign bill. This proposal, known as HR1, would effectively neutralize state-level voter identification laws, allow anyone to vote by mail if they so chose, and automatically register citizens to vote. Republicans see this as an encroachment on state control over elections and say it is designed to give Democrats an advantage.

The left is trying to dismantle 100 years of progress in election administration, Mitchell said, expressing bemusement at Democrats’ accusations that Republicans are trying to suppress votes. I was watching two different movies at the moment.

On January 2, the largest public participation in Mitchell’s vote war was attending Trump’s appeal to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During that call, Mitchell insisted she had evidence of voter fraud, but officials in the Secretary of States’ office told her her data was incorrect.

Mitchell has two new roles in an emerging Conservative election operation. She is leading a $ 10 million initiative within the small government group FreedomWorks to both push for new voting restrictions and help train Tories to get involved in the inner workings of local elections.

She is also a senior lawyer at the Conservative Partnership Institute, an organization headed by former Republican Senator Jim DeMint. She says Shell is using this role to coordinate conservative voting positions, especially against HR 1.

Mitchell, 70, has ties to other influential players in the conservative movement and serves as an external advisor to the American Legislative Exchange Committee, a conservative group that provides model legislation to state lawmakers and has organized an appeal with lawmakers of States and Ted Cruz, Senator from Texas. , on the HR 1 opposition.

Mitchell told The Associated Press that she speaks regularly with lawmakers in Republican states about the need for new election laws. She didn’t want to identify who she’s talking to, but said it was a long-standing passion.

Likewise, she wouldn’t detail her conversations with Trump or say whether they involved the new election fights. I’m in contact with the president quite frequently, she said of Trump.

Repeated audits have revealed no significant issues with the 2020 election. Trump and his supporters have lost more than 50 court cases challenging his results.

