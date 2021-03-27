Government led by Imran Khan sets up anti-rape crisis cells





By Hamza Ameer

Islamabad, March 27 (SocialNews.XYZ) Following the increase in cases of rape, assault and sexual abuse in Pakistan, the government led by Imran Khan decided to set up anti-rape crisis cells in every district in the country.

In accordance with the notification issued by the Federal Ministry of Law, a 42-member anti-rape ordinance implementation committee has been formed, which will oversee the establishment of these cells.

Representatives from the Ministries of Human Rights, Health, Home Affairs, the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and provincial forensic agencies will also sit on the committee.

According to details shared by the Ministry of Justice, the crisis cells will be headed by the respective district deputy commissioners and will assist rape victims.

The development follows a decision by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs in November 2020, which approved two orders to introduce strict penalties for sex offenders, including chemical castration, and to put in place special courts for rape cases.

“The Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance 2020 and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 introduce the concept of chemical castration primarily in the form of rehabilitation,” a statement released by the Ministry of Justice said. Justice.

“Both state-of-the-art pieces of legislation comply with Pakistan’s constitutional guarantees, as well as international treaties.”

The ministry added that special courts would be created to try rape cases.

In addition, the anti-rape crisis units will ensure the rapid registration of an FIR, a medical examination and a forensic analysis.

The laws abolish the two-finger virginity test for rape victims during forensic examination, while also stopping the cross-examination of a rape survivor by the accused.

The order also includes closed-door trials; witness protection for the victim and witnesses; user of modern devices during investigation and trial; legal assistance to victims through legal aid and judicial authorities; and appointment of a special prosecutor for the special tribunal

Pakistan has seen a sharp increase in rape cases in the recent past.

The government has come under pressure to take strong action against rape victims by quickly imposing justice, investigation and trial on rapists.

Human rights activists have also raised questions about the government’s snail pace in implementing the anti-rape ordinance ruling and urged it to take swift action to ensure the implementation implement laws and bring justice to rape victims.

Source: IANS

