Chinese President Xi Jinping prepares to face black swan and gray rhino threats

When you think of the apocalyptic preparations, a certain image comes to your mind. A little lonely, who has some sort of bunker, then fills it with survival gear and enough spam boxes to feed them until the sun goes out.

But some tuners couldn’t be further from the homemade bunker stereotype if they gave it a try.

In fact, there is one high profile person most people would never have expected as a preparer, who is better endowed and funded than some entire countries – Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi Jinping calls on government to prepare for black swan events

For several years now, President Xi has been warning of possible “black swan” and “gray rhino” events.

Chinese state media reported that Xi ordered government officials to “prevent and defuse major risks” to “ensure a healthy economy and social stability.”

A “black swan” is an unpredictable event with extreme consequences, while a “gray rhino” is a significant and visible threat that is largely ignored.

Today, in a world still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, President Xi has renewed his calls on the Chinese government to prepare for the “black swan” events and has adopted a number of different policies to do so. in Beijing’s latest five-year plan.

After watching the pandemic send a wrecking ball through economies around the world, it may not be surprising that President Xi and the Chinese government are concerned that the impact of the virus on the economy and global markets is far from over.

In recent months, Xi’s concerns have been echoed by a number of prominent figures in Beijing, including Chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Guo Shuqing.

“I am afraid that the bubble problem in foreign financial markets will one day burst,” Guo said.

Fund managers warn of dangers of hyperinflation

With interest rates still close to historic lows and stock market valuations at record highs, according to some indicators, it’s understandable that worry levels are so high in China that everything is falling apart. day.

It is not only Chinese authorities who are worried about the future of global markets and the financial system.

Michael Burry, fund manager immortalized in the 2015 film The big court for his correct prediction that the US real estate market would collapse, recently warned that the resurgence of inflation could wreak havoc around the world. Burry then compared the modern United States to Germany in the early 1920s before hyperinflation blew the economy up.

“Before German hyperinflation in the 1920s, ‘everyone from the elevator operator played the market’ and the volumes became such that ‘the financial sector couldn’t keep pace with red tape’ … Does that sound familiar to you? ” Mr. Burry tweeted.

Mr. Burry is not the only well-known investor to sound the alarm. In a recent article, billionaire fund manager Jeremy Grantham shared his view that the current “full-blown epic bubble” is “recorded as one of the great bubbles in financial history”.

Mr Grantham went on to predict that the bursting of the current financial market bubble would be remembered alongside the 1929 stock market crash that led to the Great Depression.

If Mr. Grantham, Mr. Burry and Mr. Guo are right, the world could go through a pretty difficult time in the years to come.

China increases defense spending as part of five-year plan

History teaches us that these types of epic market collapses can lead to social unrest, the rise of political extremism, and even wars between great powers, if things aren’t handled properly.

Considering President Xi’s position as the lifelong leader and the most important guardian of the well-being of the Chinese people, it is understandable that he wants China to guard against these possible scenarios and their potential consequences.

While part of Beijing’s five-year plan is a drive towards self-sufficiency and a more resilient national economy, the Chinese Communist Party also continues to increase defense spending.

For 2021, China’s defense budget increased 6.8%, or about A $ 17.3 billion. To put that in perspective, this represents just over 40% of the entire Australian defense budget for the current fiscal year.

As we have covered on news.com.au in recent weeks, as part of the surge in Chinese military capabilities, the Chinese navy is in the midst of an epic shipbuilding program, which would leave Beijing much better off. equipped to deal with threats or potentially mount an invasion of Taiwan.

Stimulus programs only keep countries out of the water

Meanwhile, in the Western world, nations generally continue to carve out the lion’s share of their chips in hopes of the best.

The United States has already pledged $ 5,000 billion in stimulus, roughly 8.5 times the size of the Obama administration’s first two years of stimulus during the global financial crisis. These measures were largely aimed at keeping a struggling economy afloat, rather than driving a robust and resilient recovery capable of withstanding another black swan event.

Australia’s stimulus packages are broadly similar and have a strong focus on keeping households and businesses out of the water.

While there are ongoing support measures, such as the Morrison government’s $ 1.2 billion tourist bailout, this is only a small fraction of the more than $ 500 billion in stimulus that has been taken. engaged so far.

As an uncertain future unfolds, President Xi and the Chinese government may one day end up like so many other preparers who have planned events that did not happen.

But if Xi is right and Michael Burry’s predictions come true, Beijing may be in a much better position to cope with a black swan-induced crisis than any of its rivals.

Tarric Brooker is a freelance journalist and social commentator | @AvidCommentator