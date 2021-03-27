Fahri Hamzah often criticizes Jokowi, Kaesang is a fan: criticism is really necessary

SOLO, KOMPAS.com – The youngest son of President Joko Widodo, Kaesang I hope to admit fan with a figure Fahri Hamzah |.

This was revealed by Kaesang when he met the vice chairman of the Gelora party in Loji Gandrung. Solo, Central Java, Saturday (3/27/2021).

“I love the way he talks (Fahri Hamzah),” Kaesang said.

Solo mayor Gibran Rakabuming’s younger brother believes Fahri Hamzah is still critical in any case.

Including criticism of President Jokowi’s government policies.

“Criticism is indeed necessary. So it’s natural. I see Pak Fahri is good so far (in giving criticism),” Kaesang said.

Although his father often received criticism from Fahri Hamzah, Kaesang admitted that he never took him personally.

“Not never at all. If I’m bored, it’s impossible to be here, ”he said.

Gibran also responded to Kaesang’s response if his younger brother was a fan of Fahri Hamzah.

“He’s a fan. No one is bored,” Gibran said.

“The name of Pak Fahri Hamzah is indeed rich, so critical, giving a good contribution, that’s fine. We take great care,” he continued.