Insights: I can’t wait for Donald Trump’s social media platform to launch





You know, it’s been a little too quiet across the political social media front for weeks now, ever since Mr. Excitement himself, Donald J. Trump, lost his main megaphones, Twitter and Facebook, and not completely. incidentally, the presidency.

I find it hard to imagine what The Former Guy could do instead of tweeting sitting on the toilet at 5 a.m. in his Mar-a-Lago redoubt, but it’s a nightmare for another column.

Until then, yes, we in the news business still have a lot to write about. We have a new president, a yearlong pandemic that further complicates the lives of billions of people, a stumbling economy (even the stock market is in trouble, so you know it must be bad), more kids in the border, even a deepening political crisis over racist images in six abandoned books by Dr Seuss. Plus, there will surely be another outrage from Logan Paul much sooner rather than later.

But who cares about all of this? The news these days is positively calm and deeply ignorable, without DJT’s daily Trump Dumps taking advantage of random outrages, lies, inaccuracies, racist retweets and other delectable rants.

Who reads Twitter?

I mean, with him not stirring the pot every morning anymore, who goes on Twitter more, except to look at Jack Dorsey and BlockClock’s weird beard? Even Chrissy Teigen gave up her 13 million followers, and who thought that would happen (again)?

Fortunately, for those of us suffering from post-Trump stress disorder, now comes a word of hope. Good old 45 is bustling around South Florida, not really tiring from his daily walks on the patio at Mar-a-Lago, but painful, clearly, obviously, for more standing ovations from the part of the devoted.

And soon, Assistant Jason Miller promised, Trump may soon have the automated adulation engine he so dearly misses.

Oh, Trump played at the end of his tenure by launching a news channel to return to Fox News, which admired insufficiently. He would have been courted by Parler and OAN (rhymes with GROAN) to join. There has been talk of joining the service founded by his former campaign, Brad Parscale, whose digital tech donations are only exceeded by his ability to extract tens of millions of dollars in fees from Trump campaign funds.

Nothing has come from those previous partnership conversations, but that doesn’t mean the fire for media ownership has been put out on the former president, well, not that he has a heart, but whatever. you call the blood organ. in the middle of his chest.

Miller told Fox News media critic Howard Kurtz that the Glorious Leader “will be back on social media in probably two or three months.” It can’t come soon enough.

“Trumplandia” coming soon

Until we get the press release, or more likely dozens of insider leaks before the press release, let’s just call the upcoming service Trumplandia, because a) there’s no way that it doesn’t have Trump’s name on it, and b) because “-landia” makes it sound really, really big, the best, most amazing social media service you’ve ever seen.

It’s possible that Miller simply means Trump will return to Facebook. After all, Mark Zuckerberg’s outside arbitrator “Supreme Court” called to judge the service’s more sensitive issues could still vote to let him return. people appointed to bail him out from the aftermath of the election, and we all saw how it worked.

So let’s say # 45 has a plan, a really big and amazing plan, to launch an amazing site, perhaps in concert with an obscure service called FreeSpace, which definitely needs to be renamed so it doesn’t look like a cloud. storage company. Trumplandia is so much more convincing.

Whatever the name, FreeSpace says it’s “built on the power of positivity” like the former president himself! Downside: So far, the app has only attracted around 20,000 downloads and fewer users. It is even less visitors than the Atlantic City casino of the former president before its bankruptcy.

Anyway, once again, DJT will have the kind of proscenium encircling the globe that he has had with Twitter, where for years he could directly inspire millions of minions while engaging and above all horrifying even observers. of hate that he has not ceremoniously blocked and dox.

And freed from the confines of Twitter, DJT will be able to post other types of content as well, like four-hour Clubhouse-style live chats with him alone, reflecting on the big issues of the day and whether he should let Melania take the place. landscaping of Mar-a-Lago by spooky and haunted Christmas trees.

Liberals and Antifa members with a deeply masochistic tendency will be invited to take part in the death threats of thousands of MAGA pillars. You can also count on a massive ecommerce operation, perhaps selling Steve Bannon-hit NFTs from Trump’s Greatest Moments, as well as Trump ties, steaks, and vodka (they still have plenty in stock). .

Create better congressional audiences

Oh, and once Trumplandia launches, I can’t wait to see the former president appear before Congress alongside his fellow social media barons Zuckerberg, Dorsey and Sundar Pichai, just like the three have done this again. week with no obvious useful purpose.

These protracted, performative interactions between technologically erudite and socially awkward CEOs and their techno-weakened political torturers are always so enlightening and engaging, but let’s face it, just a little boring. All we can count on now are the manipulative and release-holding rants of low-rent contenders to the throne such as Josh Hawley.

The addition of DJT would animate these sinister proceedings with deliciously impolitic recklessness. Just think of the water that would provide for even more posts on Trumplandia!

And of course, DJT would definitely need to be there for any discussion on social media sites spreading disinformation about elections, vaccines, the Constitution, the Illuminati, QAnon, and more.

Imagine the kind of stuff many DJT fans would post on Trumplandia. In fact, if the reports are correct that Facebook content monitors routinely get PTSD from what they say, I don’t want to imagine what could end up on Trumplandia with an uncensored pitch. It could be ugly stuff, uh.

Thank goodness, then, for Section 230, assuming Hawley and other Conservative senators don’t ruin the party in Trumplandia by removing the liability protections of that legislation for the posts of users of its site.

If not, their North Star, their Guiding Light, their Bell Cow to Save America, may have to add a few more pages to the list of 3,500 lawsuits brought against him, with no legal protection other than perhaps bankruptcy (again! ).

That would be crazy karma, eh? But it would be the most incredible, the most incredible thing there is, I guarantee it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos