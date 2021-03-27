Nyepi Day, Jokowi: momentum of introspection, establishing balance





VIVA President Joko Widodo delivered a message in commemoration of Nyepi Day, the Saka New Year 1943, to all Hindus in the country. The Head of State is also grateful for the implementation of a series of warnings that continue to apply health protocols. During the National Dharma Santi commemoration on the 1943 Saka New Year’s Silent Day, President Jokowi delivered his remarks virtually. “On behalf of the government and personally, I would like to congratulate Hindus across Indonesia on the holy day of silence, the new year of Saka,” the president said in his remarks broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel on Saturday. March 27, 2021. Also read: Stories from Bio Farma Boss on the challenges of vaccine delivery and distribution According to the Head of State, the commemoration of Nyepi Holy Day which implements the health protocol, according to the Head of State, is in line with the values ​​of Nyepi itself. Who guides the Hindus to carry out Catur Brata Penyepian. These values ​​include beloved genes (does not light a fire), observe the works (do not work), observe the journey (does not travel), and watch the auction (not to have fun). “By making the Nyepi series, the Hindus give the universe time to reorganize its balance, to glorify nature, as well as to glorify our human dignity,” he said. Jokowi also cited the commemoration of the National Dharma Santi on the silent day of the Saka year 1943 with the theme “Collaboration in harmony towards advanced Indonesia”. In a series of worship events centered at Prambanan Temple, Yogyakarta, while applying strict health protocols. Speaking of the Prambanan temple, Jokowi explained that the construction of the temple was side by side with the Buddha-style Sewu temple. Of course, this makes sense, namely to explain that at that time, tolerance and living in harmony among religious believers had become the daily life of the Indonesian people. “It teaches us all that tolerance and harmonious coexistence among religious believers has long been practiced. BhinnekaTunggal Ika is the DNA of the Indonesian nation,” Jokowi said. The Prambanan Temple itself is known to have received recognition from UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. This historical heritage has the potential to be developed and used, for the advancement of the nation and as a source of learning for the noble values ​​of the nation. Jokowi also advised and invited all Hindus in Indonesia to make this year’s Nyepi celebration a boost for self-reflection. So that it can have a positive impact on life and everyday life. “I invite Hindus all over the country to make this year’s Nyepi commemoration a momentum of introspection and to restructure our attitudes and behaviors by maintaining harmony with nature, with others and with the Creator. so that this Saka New Year round is able to provide positive vibes for our lives, ”said the former governor of DKI.

