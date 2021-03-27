Biden invites Prime Minister Modi and key world leaders to virtual climate summit hosted by the United States

By Lalit K Jha (Eds: Updated with more entries)

Washington, March 27 (PTI) President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to a virtual climate summit hosted by the United States next month to highlight the urgency and economic benefits of ‘stronger climate action, said the White House. .

Biden will host a two-day climate summit of world leaders starting on Earth Day, April 22, in which he will outline the US goal of reducing carbon emissions by 2030 – known as the Determined Contribution at the national level as part of the historic Paris Agreement.

The White House announced on Friday that a total of 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, have been invited to the conference, which will be broadcast live to the public.

It will be a key step on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November in Glasgow, he said.

Other leaders invited to the summit include Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prime Minister Briton Boris Johnson.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering are the other two South Asian leaders to be invited to the mega conference.

The White House has said that a key goal of the Leaders’ Summit and COP26 will be to catalyze efforts to keep the 1.5 degree Celsius warming limit within reach. The summit will also highlight examples of how enhanced climate ambition will create well-paying jobs, advance innovative technologies and help vulnerable countries adapt to climate impacts, he added.

At the time of the summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as a new nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement, the White House said.

In his invitation, Biden urged leaders to use the summit as an opportunity to describe how their countries will also contribute to stronger climate ambition, he said.

The summit will reconvene the US-led Forum of Large Economies on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for around 80% of global emissions and global GDP.

Biden also invited leaders from other countries that demonstrate strong climate leadership, are particularly vulnerable to climate impacts, or are forging innovative paths towards a zero-rate economy. A small number of business leaders and civil society will also attend the summit, the White House said.

During the election campaign, Biden made climate change a central issue, aiming to ensure the United States reaches net zero emissions by 2050.

He signed several executive actions in his first week in office related to the climate crisis, including one asking the Home Secretary to take a break from entering into new oil and gas leases on public land or offshore waters.

Key themes of the summit will include galvanizing the efforts of major global economies to reduce emissions during this critical decade to keep a 1.5 degree Celsius warming limit within reach and mobilizing public sector funding and private sector to drive the net zero transition and help vulnerable countries cope with climate impacts, he said.

The summit will also look at the economic benefits of climate action, with a strong focus on job creation, and the importance of ensuring that all communities and workers benefit from the transition to a new clean energy saving.

It will also look for ways to boost transformative technologies that can help reduce emissions and adapt to climate change, while creating huge new economic opportunities and developing industries of the future, the White House said.

Other key issues include highlighting subnational and non-state actors committed to green recovery and a fair vision to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and working closely with national governments to advance l ambition and resilience, he said.

The summit will also discuss opportunities to build capacity to protect lives and livelihoods from the effects of climate change, address global security challenges posed by climate change and its impact on preparedness, and address the role nature-based solutions in achieving net zero. by 2050 goals, the White House said. PTI LKJ AQS AKJ AKJ

