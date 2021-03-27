Thousands of people cross the southern border of Mexico





FRONTERA COROZAL, Mexico (AP) On the day this week when Mexico imposed new measures to close migrant crossings at its southern border, some 1,200 people made the trip to a single remote jungle outpost without show any document to anyone.

A man who helped board the migrants for Guatemala’s five-minute Sunday boat ride across the Usumacinta River knew the tally because each had received a ticket.

Mexico wants to appear cooperative again, as in 2019 when, faced with the tariffs of then-President Donald Trump, it deployed its new national guard to slow the flow of migrants from Central America.

But the reality is that things are going as usual, with entire communities living on transient migrants.

The reasons they are heading north are familiar: the violence, the inability to provide for their families, the devastation wrought by two major hurricanes in November and sparked by rampant disinformation.

Among those who crossed over on Sunday was Yuri Gabriela Ponce, a 30-year-old mother from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, with her husband and three children aged 2, 5 and 9.

Now, having reached Mexico, they did not know how to proceed. As she rested in the shade on Wednesday at a crossroads just north of the border, she worried about what was to come.

They told us that further there was a checkpoint and we didn’t know what to do, Ponce said. I hope that with the children, they help us.

The family left Honduras after Ponces’ husband lost his construction job and couldn’t find another one. They left two older children with parents.

Initially, they were planning to travel to Mexico much further south, but they heard a rumor that criminals were stealing children and killing relatives there. So they reversed their course and came instead to this remote jungle outpost.

In the riverside Guatemalan community of La Tecnica across from the Mexican border town of Frontera Corozal, a steady stream of vans arrived on Wednesday. From each, a dozen migrants came out, ate something, called relatives.

We were almost there, a young woman said on her cell phone as she had breakfast on a street lined with restaurants, bathrooms and convenience stores by the river.

In an hour, there were more than 100 migrants at the riverside. Most of them came from Honduras, many women with children barely of walking age.

They were driven on boats with outboard motors, everything was organized and in the open. When they reached the other side, only Mexico was between them and the US border.

More than two dozen taxis were waiting, taxis full to start and empty ones coming back. Those with guides got into taxis and disappeared into the Mexican countryside. Those who had neither guides nor money, like Ponce, went up the road.

As in 2019, Mexico relies heavily on highway checkpoints that pass through its narrow southern isthmus to prevent migrants from heading north. It has stepped up its efforts this week, as well as at airports in the region.

The more than 31,000 migrants the government has counted so far this year roughly mirror numbers from early 2019, before Trump forced Mexico to act. But the detention figures for Mexican migrants are more a sign of government efforts than a reliable representation of the global migration flow.

Much of this trafficking goes underground in Mexico when smugglers board migrants in semi-trailers and vans or put them on buses or planes with false documents. Often they only reappear at the US border.

Migrants are visible from the Guatemala side, but become an invisible passage to Mexico, said Reverend Ren Sop Xivir of the Jesuit Immigration Services at the southern border.

On Sunday, even as more than 1,200 migrants made their way through the remote jungle outpost, dozens of Mexican immigration officers waited on the banks of the Suchiate River 300 miles away, facing the then television cameras. that they mostly turned away Guatemalan buyers without the intention of migrating.

The show of intent came days before a visit on Tuesday by senior immigration advisers to US President Joe Bidens, seeking to address the growing problem at the US border.

They want to pretend to be trading, for the press, said Sop Xivir. In practice, there is not much control.

During a nearly 400-mile trip along the Mexican-Guatemalan border, Associated Press reporters saw two National Guard patrols and seven military outposts ranging from road checkpoints unmanned at military bases, mostly remnants of the 1994 Zapatista uprising in search of weapons and drugs. , not migrants.

Sop Xivir said that one of the passages most used by families is called Gracias a Dios Thank God on the Guatemalan side.

The whole city lives on the intersection of migrants, smugglers, restaurants, hotels, everything, said a resident of Gracias un Dios, who requested anonymity to avoid reprisals. Look at how much construction there is and what wads of money you see.

Traffic had slowed down considerably in 2020 due to the pandemic, but now it’s like early 2019, she said. A few days ago, in half an hour … we saw hundreds of them walking along a mountain path.

Uncontrolled crossings dot the southern border of Mexico. In some, like La Mesilla, locals set up a street market on both sides of the border three days a week. In others, there is only a customs booth surrounded by dirt roads crisscrossing the jungle.

In El Ceibo, where the head of the Mexican immigration agency was pictured this week reviewing operations, there is only one highway. Four days before his visit, two migrants paid $ 5 to get there by motorbike without anyone asking for documents.

Among the thorniest issues for the Biden administration, as was the case for Trump in 2019 and President Barack Obama in 2014, is the large number of unaccompanied children arriving at the US border.

According to US Customs and Border Protection statistics, authorities saw 9,457 parentless children in February, a 61% increase from January.

About 160 km on the road to Frontera Corozal, 16-year-old Evinson rested in a migrant shelter in Tenosique. He had walked for two days through hills covered with jungle to bypass the official passage of El Ceibo.

The skinny Honduran teenager said he was trying to join a cousin in New York City. Someone on the Texas-Mexico border was waiting for him to help make this meeting possible, he said.

I came because the thugs chased me out, because they extort people and gave me 48 hours to leave, Evinson said, asking not to use his last name because he was afraid for his safety.

A false rumor gave him hope that all would be well, he said, repeating what he had heard: the US government was giving unaccompanied minors 90 days to pass.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos