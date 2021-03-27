AGP to start forensic audit of JIs





ISLAMABAD:

The Petroleum Division has asked the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to launch a forensic audit of the top 10 petroleum marketing companies (OMCs), which were allegedly involved in the oil crisis in June last year.

The Petroleum Division sent a questionnaire to the AGP, asking it to focus on it during the JI audit.

The forensic audit will target the top 10 CMOs in terms of market share, as they account for almost 95% of motor gasoline (gasoline) sales in the country.

In a letter sent to AGP, the Petroleum Division said the federal cabinet, in a meeting held on March 16, 2021, while discussing margins for OMCs and dealers in artificial shortage of motor gasoline across the country in June 2020.

AGP will assess whether a WTO has violated its license conditions, stockpiled fuel in anticipation of a price hike in early July, or been involved in any other illegal activity.

Previously, the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) had decided to conduct the forensic audit through the AGP.

Auditors will query MOCs on expected demand and orders placed for the purchase of motor gasoline from domestic refineries and foreign suppliers in June 2020.

They will ask if the refineries have supplied the required amount of fuel.

They will also check the amount of inventory held by the WTO in June 2020 to meet the license condition imposed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

They will examine the reasons why the required stocks are not being maintained and the deficit that JIs faced during the period under review.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday asked his special assistant on oil Nadeem Babar to step down and dismissed the oil secretary due to the oil crisis.

He also referred a case to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), telling it to complete the investigation within 90 days.

The Petroleum Division tasked the AGP with verifying cases where an OMC had stocks in its storage tanks but its service stations were not supplied with product, resulting in a drying up.

He also asked the AGP to verify whether a WTO had ordered the import and that the petroleum product was on the high seas, but was deliberately not moored in order to gain a price advantage on July 1, 2020.

Other questions sent by the Petroleum Division to AGP included: was the product in the outer anchor, and if so, were there any port constraints in the berthing of the vessel? If the port had no unloading constraints, could this have alleviated the shortage? What is the typical demand for June taking into account seasonal variations? What was the total demand recorded for June 2020? If the June 2020 request is an anomaly, what are the reasons?

Other such questions were: How did the market share of each of the top 10 JIs evolve in June 2020 compared to their share a few months earlier or a few months later? Is there any proof of OMC sales booking but not delivering to its gas pumps? Is there any evidence of collusion of a government agency or department with an JI? How did the smuggled product affect the supply / demand position in June 2020? What was the profitability of each of these CMOs for June 2020 and how does that compare to the typical monthly profitability of June before Covid and just after the Covid restrictions were lifted.

